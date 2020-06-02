The Іslamic Ummah is not Experiencing Radicalization but an Ideological Rise based on Islam

The Russian president Putin approved by decree a new edition of “Counter extremism strategy”.

During the last two decades Islam and Muslims in US, Europe, Russia and Muslim countries are blamed with radicalization.

There are some important points on so-called notorious radicalization that shed light on this issue.

The West blames Muslims with radicalization to cover the ideological rise in the Ummah that is based on Islam. It is well known that the Islamic Ummah that was divided to 50 artificial states after fall of the Ottoman Khilafah (Caliphate), nowadays experiences unprecedented ideological rise and return to their own religion. Muslims after decades of stagnation started to discuss that the Islamic Ummah needs to implement Islam, judge with Islam, collect and distribute taxes according to Islam and not be limited only with such issues as salah, fasting, hajj and zakat.

Today Islam has the full potential to become the alternative in the future for Capitalism and democracy. Therefore, it is profitable for superpowers to present these processes in the Islamic Ummah as not an ideological rise and increase in religiousness but as radicalization or as it commonly said “treatment of religious extremism and terrorism”.

Spread of this incorrect understanding among non-Muslims, especially in western societies is aided by the fact that European nations have had a negative experience of implementing religion on a state level. It is well known that in the Middle Ages, European rulers covered their rule by Christianity and exploited own people. The Catholic Inquisition under the pretext of countering heresy persecuted scientists, inventors, astronomers by burning them in bonfires. It was alleged that they brought novelties and denied the existence of God.

Therefore, propaganda about Islamic radicalization and Muslims who want to return religious rule that is similar to the Middle Ages, Europe is very popular in the West. Negative historical experience of pseudo-religious ruling fortifies the myth about Islamic radicalization and the spread of extremism and terrorism among Muslims.

Ideological rise in the Muslim world led to situations when superpowers were not able to control the Islamic Ummah anymore by such false ideas as nationalism and patriotism as it was before. For instance, Abdel Nasser gathered crowded squares in central Arab countries by ideas of Pan-Arabism and Nasserism.

Today Western colonialists are not able to control Muslims by such rulers and such false ideas, so they returned to direct military intervention and occupation of Muslim lands. Such military intervention naturally causes retroaction, since according to Islam fighting the aggressor is a duty of every Muslim.

Here we should mention some hotheads among Muslims that violate Islamic rules in this.

Natural armed response and mistakes of some Muslims are used to fortify false conception of radicalization in Islamic Ummah.

To sum up we should say that assertion of Islamic radicalization is no more but a fairy tale that aims to justify occupation of the Islamic region and prevent the Muslims’ return to cradles of their religion. Nevertheless, the process of Islamic revival is irreversible and sooner or later it will turn to establishment of Second Righteous Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood.

وَاللَّهُ غَالِبٌ عَلَى أَمْرِهِ وَلَٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ النَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ

“And Allah has full power and control over His Affairs, but most of men know not.” [12:21]

Fazil Amzaev

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Ukraine