Tests and Afflictions “A Doorway to Success”

Misfortunes and afflictions such as the current COVID-19 pandemic are often viewed in a negative light as bringing nothing but hardship, difficulty or suffering for an individual. However, for the believer, trials and tribulations from Allah should be viewed as a source of Blessing, for they are an opportunity to achieve success in this life and the next. This talk addresses how the believer can turn the experience of misfortune or affliction into something positive for life, including using it as a means to gain closeness to Allah, create positive change in the world and raise our status in Jannah.

Saturday, 09 Ramadhan al-Mubarak AH – 02 May 2020 CE