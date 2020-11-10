Testimony regarding Naveed Butt

#KnowNaveedButt

#FreeNaveedButt

Naveed Butt is the true face of leadership in the upcoming Khilafah (Caliphate) state. He belongs to the sincere Muslim politicians’ cadre who bravely face every storm in order to rightly manage the affairs of the people. Naveed bears an unshakable resolve and uncompromising mentality when it comes to the vital issue of re-establishing Khilafah as the essential platform for Muslims’ revival and solution for humanity.

Such are the people who serve as the very foundation and engine for movements of historical significance.

Naveed was always and still is the source of inspiration for so many and especially for me. Naveed’s abduction since May 2012 is just another painful but essential phase in the glorious path of establishing the blessed Khilafah.

May Allah (swt) reward Naveed Butt many folds for each and every second spent in this imprisonment and revive him to the glory as he revived Syeddena Youssef (as). Ameen.

مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration” [Al-Ahzab: 23]

Ali Tariq