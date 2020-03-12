Taliban Must Reject Evil US Deal

“Two decades after its invasion of Afghanistan, the United States has come to the inevitable conclusion that it must end its military intervention there.

Unable to win against the Taliban insurgency, Washington has finally given up on a military solution and embraced negotiations, dictated largely by those it long deemed terrorist.” (aljazeera)

Comment:

Immediately after 9/11 2001, former US President George W. Bush said, “No nation can negotiate with terrorists,” and the invasion of Afghanistan was effectuated. The echo of this notion remained until March 2009, when the newly elected president, Barak Obama, proposed the notion of reaching out to moderate elements of the Afghan Taliban in an interview to the New York Times, since then US is trying desperately to make a peace deal with Taliban.

The direct contact between the US and the Taliban that the public now knows about began in November 2010 when US officials met Tayyab Agha, a representative of Mullah Omar in Munich. The then secretive talks were brokered by German officials and the Qatari royal family. Subsequently, in 2011 two rounds of preliminary meetings were held in Doha and in Germany before the Taliban’s political office was unofficially established in Doha in January 2012. The preliminary talks were mainly about prisoner exchange; five Guantanamo detainees in exchange for one American soldier, Bowe Bergdahl. Since the US decline, the talks broke down in March 2012.

Taliban accepted this deal at the time when they control vast swaths of the country. They have done so by systematically capitalizing on Afghan dissatisfaction with the international community’s broken promises, government corruption fueled by misspent aid, and abuses committed by pro-government forces. By this deal Taliban is on the verge to lose the war on negotiating table while comprehensively defeated US the so called lone super power on ground.

Accepting the deal is contradiction of Taliban’s long term stand of rejecting the existing constitution and complete evacuations of foreign soldiers, by this peace deal Taliban are about to made a first compromise which will lead to multiple in the coming future, as the US not only was successful in saving the existing constitution i.e. the manmade Capitalist democracy where manmade policy is sovereign rather than the hukm (ruling) of Allah but was also successfully able to manage the presence of its soldiers from 13 thousand to 8 thousand but the presence is there. So what is the basis on which Taliban accepted this deal? It is like playing at the hands of a bloody mass killer of the Muslim Ummah.

The US doesn’t care if the government is formed by clean shaven personnel or by long bearded ones as long as its tool of intervention, the Capitalist Democratic system is in place, because it knows it can change the political canvas any time once things get calm within the framework of the current democratic constitution. Kilcullen said, that the so-called war on terror that began with 9/11 may well have resulted in the worst strategic mistake made by any major world leader since Adolf Hitler. “Hitler thinks England was just going to fall on its own, and then he launches into what he thinks is going to be a cakewalk” against the Soviet Union, Kilcullen said. “That is literally what happened to us with Afghanistan and Iraq”. The US was desperate to strike a peace deal with Taliban since a decade and by accepting this deal with worst enemy of Muslims Taliban are doing nothing but providing breathing space and ground to maneuver things according to its evil wishes.

This deal is first of its kind where the accepting part is holding the position of strength and this happens because pragmatic thinking whereas Allah (swt) does not allow us to make a peace deal with disbeliever’s occupiers rather orders us to keep fighting with them until they are done and dusted. O sincere mujahedeen, Allah (swt) said: لاَ يَرْقُبُونَ فِي مُؤْمِنٍ إِلاًّ وَلاَ ذِمَّةً وَأُوْلَـئِكَ هُمُ الْمُعْتَدُونَ “They do not observe toward a believer any pact of kinship or covenant of protection. And it is they who are the transgressors.” [Surah Tuba: 10]. The US will not accept anything less than Taliban accepting its footprints in Afghanistan to keep its evil interests alive in the region. The courageous and sincere mujahideen, you must not accept any deal from the US or from its allies which help the US to retain its footprints in the region rather you must steadfast and keep doing Jihad in the name of Allah (swt) as you are doing for so long against the US until it will be forced to get out of this quagmire of super power by the will of Allah (swt). Completely abolish the current system and support the re-establishment of Khilafah (Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood.

Mohammad Adel