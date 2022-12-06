Take the Fight to the Enemy, By Re-Establishing the Khilafah that will Liberate Occupied Kashmir and Unify Pakistan and Afghanistan as One State

In response to the words of India’s Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, it is time for Pakistan’s military leadership to act decisively. Words are never enough, when action is needed, to respond to the actions of the enemy. The “Bajwa Doctrine” restrained our army into inaction, whilst India seized Occupied Kashmir, incited chaos in the tribal regions and strove to increase influence in Afghanistan. The military leadership must now act now, mobilizing our willing and able armed forces, to take the war to the enemy.

O Muslims of Pakistan! The enemy India brought the fight to us, in the Bajwa years, changing the status of Occupied Kashmir, before the sights of our guns and artillery. India’s annexation of Kashmir in August 2019, poured water over our joy in February 2019, as our brave officers struck fear in the hearts of the cowardly Hindus, exposing their actual weight on the battlefield. Since then, the fight has been on like never before, whilst Bajwa ordered restraint, demoralizing us and giving confidence to the enemy. We must take the fight back to the enemy. If we keep the Bajwa “restraint” on, then our words about Kashmir, are as hollow as those of corrupt politicians.

O Officers of Pakistan’s Armed Forces! Trample the Bajwa Doctrine under your feet, by crossing the Line of Control and taking action in Occupied Kashmir. Fighting oppressors motivates our army, restoring its dignity and status. The Prophet (saw) never responded to military aggression with mere words. It is the duty of every Muslim officer to act according to the Prophetic Sunnah, seeking victory or martyrdom. Occupied Kashmir cannot be buried under the Hindu State, because occupied Islamic Lands must be liberated, according to the Hukm of Allah (swt). Allah (swt) commanded,

[وَاقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُم مِّنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ وَالْفِتْنَةُ أَشَدُّ مِنَ الْقَتْلِ]

“And kill them wherever you overtake them and expel them from wherever they have expelled you, and Fitnah is worse than killing.” [Surah Al-Baqarah 2:191].

O Officers of Pakistan’s Armed Forces! Take the fight to the enemy! Demand that your leadership mobilizes intelligence to reassemble the mujahideen on both sides of the Line of Control. Demand that your leadership seizes the regional opportunity to liberate Occupied Kashmir, at a time that India faces off with China, incapable of managing war on two fronts. Demand that you are mobilized against the enemy, depending on Allah (swt) for victory, as countless Muslim armies did before you, earning the reward of Allah (swt) and the Dua of the believers. Allah (swt) said,

[قَاتِلُوهُمْ يُعَذِّبْهُمُ اللَّهُ بِأَيْدِيكُمْ وَيُخْزِهِمْ وَيَنْصُرْكُمْ عَلَيْهِمْ وَيَشْفِ صُدُورَ قَوْمٍ مُؤْمِنِينَ]

“Fight them. Allah (swt) will punish them at your hands, and humiliate them, and help you against them, and heal the hearts of a believing people.” [Surah At-Tawbah 9: 14].

O Officers of Pakistan’s Armed Forces! Demand that your military leadership takes the first step to ensure the comprehensive defeat of India. Demand that your military leadership grants material support (Nussrah), for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. It is the Khilafah in the past, that sent General Salahudin (rh) to unify the Muslims under one Khaleefah, before liberating occupied Muslim Land. It is the Khilafah today that will unify the armed forces of Muslims into the single, largest military in the world. It is the Khaleefah, ruling us by Islam, who will not rest, until every hand-span of Muslim Land is purified from occupation. Hizb ut Tahrir awaits your Nussrah, so respond.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

12 JUmada I 1444 – Tuesday, 6th December 2022

No: 18 / 1444