Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria organized in the town of Tal Al-Karamah in Idlib countryside, after Friday prayers, a protest entitled “A Shield that Seeks Victory for the Women!”.

Friday, 20 Dhu al Hijjah 1442 AH – 30 July 2021 CE https://zat.one/htmedia/syria/2021/7/30072021Alkarama.mp4