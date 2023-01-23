Syria: Protest in Atma “Without Restoring the Decision, the Regime Will Not Fall”

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria organized a demonstration in the gatherings of Atma Camp, countryside of Idlib, entitled, “Without Restoring the Decision, the Regime Will Not Fall.”
Friday, 20 Jumada Al-Akhir 1444 AH – 13 January 2023 CE
– Speech by Brother Abu Abdul Jawwad during the Protest –
More Details, Visit Websites of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria:
Official Site: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria
Facebook: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria
Twitter: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria
Telegram: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria
YouTube: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria