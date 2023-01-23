Activism, Middle East, Multimedia, Side Feature, Video
Published on 23rd January 2023
Syria: Protest in Atma “Without Restoring the Decision, the Regime Will Not Fall”

written by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria organized a demonstration in the gatherings of Atma Camp, countryside of Idlib, entitled, “Without Restoring the Decision, the Regime Will Not Fall.”

Friday, 20 Jumada Al-Akhir 1444 AH – 13 January 2023 CE

– Speech by Brother Abu Abdul Jawwad during the Protest –

