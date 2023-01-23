Syria: Protest in Atma “Without Restoring the Decision, the Regime Will Not Fall”

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria organized a demonstration in the gatherings of Atma Camp, countryside of Idlib, entitled, “Without Restoring the Decision, the Regime Will Not Fall.”

Friday, 20 Jumada Al-Akhir 1444 AH – 13 January 2023 CE

– Speech by Brother Abu Abdul Jawwad during the Protest –

More Details, Visit Websites of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria:

Official Site: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria

Facebook: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria

Twitter: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria

Telegram: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria

YouTube: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria

Whatsapp: Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria