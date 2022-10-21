Syria Protest in Ariha, “By Retrieving the Decision from the Guarantor, we Stop the Fighting and Prevent the Crossings of Normalization”

Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Syria organized a protest in the city of Ariha, countryside of Idlib, entitled, “By Retrieving the Decision from the Guarantor, we Stop the Fighting and Prevent the Crossings of Normalization.”

Friday, 18 Rabi’ Al-awwal 1444 AH – 14 October 2022 CE

