Published on 21st October 2022
Syria Protest in Ariha, “By Retrieving the Decision from the Guarantor, we Stop the Fighting and Prevent the Crossings of Normalization”

written by Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Syria

Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Syria organized a protest in the city of Ariha, countryside of Idlib, entitled, “By Retrieving the Decision from the Guarantor, we Stop the Fighting and Prevent the Crossings of Normalization.”

Friday, 18 Rabi’ Al-awwal 1444 AH – 14 October 2022 CE

