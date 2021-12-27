Syria: Obituary of a Dawah Carrier Dr. Youssef Haj Youssef

“Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge with their lives others are waiting ˹their turn˺. They have never changed ˹their commitment˺ in the least.”

[Al-Ahzab: 23]

﴿مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ يَنْتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلًا﴾

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Syria mourns for Muslims in general and for the people of Ash-Sham in particular, one of its Shabab the dawah carrier who is also known for his good morals, Dr. Youssef Haj Youssef (Abu Al-Harith), on Friday 24/12/2021

He spent his life carrying the call for the resumption of the Islamic way of life, through the path of establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood with his brothers in Hizb ut Tahrir during the darkest of circumstances, where he was subjected to persecution by the tyrant of Ash-Sham, Hafez al-Assad, so he was forced to leave his country, Armanaz, and live in the diaspora. Allah Almighty saved him from the arrests of the party’s workers at the end of 1999.

At the beginning of the revolution, he returned to Ash-Sham after a long absence to continue carrying the dawah at home, and to carry out political and media work, as he was deputy head of the Media Office in Ash-Sham in the early days of its establishment.

Although he left Ash-Sham, he remained the media voice that carries the call to the truth and the voice that defends Ash-Sham revolution and advises his family and brothers…

We extend our deepest condolences to his family and brothers, and we ask Allah to inspire them with beautiful patience, and to bless the deceased with the vastness of his mercy; and to gather him with the prophets, the truthful ones, the martyrs and the righteous, and those are good companions.

The eye weeps, the heart grieves, and we only say what pleases our Lord:

﴿إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ﴾

“We belong to Allah, and to him we will return.” [Al-Baqarah: 156].

Ahmad Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

20th Jumada I 1443 AH – Friday, 24th December 2021

No: 1443 / 04

(Translated)