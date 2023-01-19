Syria is the Drugs Production Capital of the Middle East under Capitalist Rules

On the 25th of December 2022, the Jordanian government ceased a drug haul on the border of Syria. One tonne of amphetamine pills smuggled in date paste at the border with Iraq. A total of six million pills of the drug known as Captagon were found inside two refrigerated lorries. It was one of the largest hauls ever intercepted by the Jordanian Customs Department. Captagon is known as “the poor man’s cocaine”. It is produced in huge quantities in Syria, where a decade-long war has turned the country into a narco-state. At the height of the conflict, militant groups supplied the drug to fighters – often laced with caffeine – to boost their courage. With growing poverty, many ordinary Syrians became involved in the trade, which is worth far more than legal exports.

Comment:

There are many unfortunate points to note from this news. First, one of the Middles East’s most beautiful regions, known for its historical and educational institutions, has been destroyed to oblivion. The idea that the former seat of the Khilafah (Caliphate) is now the drug capital of the MENA region is a catastrophe that needs correction.

The other dismal fact is that the infrastructure of Syria has been so decimated that there are few viable career opportunities to facilitate the population, haram activities have become more financially rewardable than socially valuable skills.

The third catastrophe is how drugs are used to give “false” courage to fighters who have not given themselves to the method and cause of Allah (swt). Iman is and has always been the greatest asset to the courage of the believers and we must never imagine anything more significant in its power to give victory other than due to Allah (swt).

The nations’ youth are being poisoned with these destructive chemicals, and our future is being diverted to kufr. We urgently need Khilafah to have effective and sincere means to ban narcotics effectively. The BBC report referenced the collusion of the authorities in the acts of smuggling, as bribery and corruption are common when so many illegal goods enter a region with a high-profit margin.

We call upon the Ummah to work for the cause of the Khilafah without delay and answer the call of Allah (swt);

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ)

“O you who believe! answer (the call of) Allah and His Apostle when he calls you to that which gives you life.” [Al-Anfaal 8:24].

Imrana Mohammad

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir