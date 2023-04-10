Syria: Demonstration in Killi, “Aqsa Cries out to Armies”

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria organized a demonstration in the town of Killi in the outskirts of Idlib entitled “Al-Aqsa cries out to armies”.

Thursday, 16 Ramadan al Mubarak 1444 AH – 07 April 2023 CE

Speech by Ustadh Nasser Sheikh Abdul Hai at the Killi Demonstration

A Speech by Brother Muhammad Salum (Abu Al-Harith) at the Killi Demonstration

