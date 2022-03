Hizb ut Tahrir / Sweden organized a demonstration in the capital, Stockholm, against the kidnapping of Muslim children by social services in the framework of the Swedish policy of assimilation.

Saturday, 25 Rajab Muharram 1443 AH – February 26, 2022 CE

