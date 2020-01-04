Surrendering Occupied Kashmir to the Enemy by Committing to Defend Azad Kashmir Alone is a Grave Sin and Treachery

Through his current escalation in aggression on the Line of Control, Modi is desperately trying to stabilize his shaken rule, which is reeling from the defiant resistance in Occupied Kashmir, the widespread protest over his Citizenship Amendment Act and the threat of the break out of other secessionist movements. However, rather than undertaking offensive initiatives in this golden opportunity to dislodge Modi’s demoralized forces from Occupied Kashmir decisively, General Bajwa visited Azad (Liberated) Kashmir on 23 December 2019 to adopt a defensive posture, stating, “There will never be a compromise on Kashmir, whatever the cost. We are capable and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure/aggression for [the] defence of our motherland.” However, Islam forbids compromise over any Muslim Land, whether it is Azad Kashmir or Occupied Kashmir. The whole of Kashmir, not just Azad Kashmir, is Muslim Land and it is an obligation on our armed forces to defend any part of it that was attacked and liberate any part of it that fell under occupation. Indeed, all of Kashmir was opened for Islam, irrigated by the blood of martyrs, blessed by the ruling by all that Allah (swt) has revealed and upon whose cultivated agricultural lands the Islamic Kharaaj was levied.

Rather than surrendering Occupied Kashmir to the enemy by adopting the defense of Azad Kashmir alone, Islam orders fighting with the enemy to expel it from wherever it turned out the Muslims from. Allah (swt) commanded,وَاقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُمْ مِنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ “And slay them Wherever you catch them, and turn them out from where they have turned you out” [Surah al-Baqarah 2:191]. The Muslims of Occupied Kashmir, not just those of Azad Kashmir, are an inseparable part of the Islamic Ummah and it is a duty to repel the armed force that attacks them now, with armed force, fighting in the cause of Allah (swt). Allah (swt) said, وَمَا لَكُمْ لاَ تُقَاتِلُونَ فِي سَبِيلِ اللّهِ وَالْمُسْتَضْعَفِينَ مِنَ الرِّجَالِ وَالنِّسَاء وَالْوِلْدَانِ الَّذِينَ يَقُولُونَ رَبَّنَا أَخْرِجْنَا مِنْ هَـذِهِ الْقَرْيَةِ الظَّالِمِ أَهْلُهَا وَاجْعَل لَّنَا مِن لَّدُنكَ وَلِيًّا وَاجْعَل لَّنَا مِن لَّدُنكَ نَصِيرًا “And what is wrong with you that you fight not in the Cause of Allah, and for those weak and oppressed among men, women, and children, whose cry is: Our Lord! Rescue us from this town whose people are oppressors.” [Surah An-Nisa’a 4:75].

O Muslims of Pakistan! Instead of launching our willing and capable lions in battle to liberate Occupied Kashmir, the Bajwa-Imran regime submits to US demands for restraint, to extend its own rule. The international system which this lowly regime presents an excuse for itself, in the form of its commitment to the IMF and the FATF, is the source of our misery, tying our hands in the name of stabilizing our economy. Reject this crippling international system for Islam’s superior economic system is capable of managing our economic affairs to fulfill our Islamic obligations, providing enough resources for both our prosperity and launching offensive military campaigns to liberate occupied Muslim Lands. It is upon all of us now to demand from our fathers, brothers and sons in our armed forces to halt the mounting treason against Occupied Kashmir, before it reaches its full height. Demand from our lions that they give their Nussrah (Material Support) to Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, so that they are finally led on the battlefield, in pursuit of victory and martyrdom, to raise the Takbeeraat announcing victory in Srinagar.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Tuesday, 27th Rabii’ II 1441 AH

24/12/2019 CE

No: 1441 / 34