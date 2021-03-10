Support Hizb ut Tahrir and Adopt its Goal of Resuming the Islamic Way of Life It is the Leader That Does Not Lie to Its People

Since its inception in 1953, Hizb utTahrir has defined its main goal, which is to work to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of prophethood, and it has taken upon itself the leadership of the Islamic Ummah. It exposed to the Ummah the plots of the kaffir West, its plans, methods and tools in its war against Islam and Muslims, just as it fought an ideological and political war against the kaffir West; to correct all the ideas that are contrary to Islam that it invaded the minds of Muslims with during its intellectual war and missionary campaigns. So that these ideas do not have any role or influence on the lives and way of life of the Ummah, and that the rules of Islam and its ideas stemming from the Islamic belief remain pure and clear.

Hizb ut Tahrir has vowed to be the leader that does not lie to its people. And to work hard for the establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) in all parts of the world, adhering to the way of our noble Messenger (saw), for the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of prophethood which the Messenger of Allah gave its glad-tiding will not only free us from the oppression of the kaffir states and the puppet rulers, the guards of the disbelieving West, but rather it will restore our status as we were before, the best nation that was brought to mankind, that send the armies of conquest that will carry the message of Islam to the whole world.

O Muslims in Ash-Sham, the abode of Islam:

Hizb ut Tahrir has built its members to be ideological statesmen; educating them in a purely Islamic culture; emulating the Messenger of Allah (saw) with his noble companions, may Allah be pleased with them all, and it drafted an Islamic constitution; extracted from accurate Shariah evidences. In it has explained the rules of governance, the form of the state, its apparatus and systems, and the powers of each apparatus. Allah (swt) says:

[قُلْ هَذِهِ سَبِيلِي أَدْعُو إِلَى اللَّهِ عَلَى بَصِيرَةٍ أَنَا وَمَنِ اتَّبَعَنِي وَسُبْحَانَ اللَّهِ وَمَا أَنَا مِنَ الْمُشْرِكِينَ]



“Say, “This is my way; I invite to Allah with insight, I and those who follow me. And exalted is Allah; and I am not of those who associate others with Him.” [Yusuf: 108].

It works among the Ummah and with it to create a public opinion for Islam that is emanating from public awareness, and it asks for support (Nusra) from the people of power to establish this great obligation, and all of this following the action of the Messenger of Allah (saw) in how to establish the Islamic state.

O Muslims in the Blessed Land of Ash-Sham:

The establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of Prophethood is an obligation on all Muslims, and not exclusive to Hizb ut Tahrir. The Islamic Ummah today needs a conscious and sincere political leadership more than ever before. To lead it to safety in the midst of these crashing waves, to guide it to a way to live under the rulings of Islam, and to adopt its vital issues; and exposes to it the plans of its enemies. Nations united and invited each other to attack the Ummah as people when eating invite others to share their dish, and the rulers who are agents of the kaffir West controlled it. They subjected it to torment, and made them taste woes and a life of distress in various forms and colours, so hasten to work seriously and sincerely with Hizb ut Tahrir, to get a share in the great edifice of the Khilafah. Allah (swt) says:

[أَفَمَنْ يَمْشِي مُكِبّاً عَلَى وَجْهِهِ أَهْدَى أَمَّنْ يَمْشِي سَوِيّاً عَلَى صِرَاطٍ مُسْتَقِيمٍ]



“Then is one who walks fallen on his face better guided or one who walks erect on a straight path?” [Al-Mulk: 22]

Ahmad Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

