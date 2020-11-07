Sudan’s Rulers Turn a Blind Eye to France’s Hideousness Act

and they Condemn the Reaction to Please their Masters!

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the incident in Nice, France, in which three people were killed, and expressed its solidarity with Paris and with the families of the victims, adding: “With the occurrence of every terrorist attack, in any country, the world’s need for solidarity in the face of terrorism and perseverance is emphasized. To combat it, and to affirm the consolidation of the values of peace, freedom and positive coexistence among societies. ” (Sudan Tribune).

This is the policy of unfairness that we have become accustomed to from the Ruwaibidah (foolish incompetent) rulers, since we have seen nothing of them during atrocities but weak disappointed positions. For those who rush to the colonial disbelievers to please them at the expense of their Ummah, it would have been more beneficial for them and rather for their positions to be fair; just as they criminalized this incident, the first among them before that should have been the criminalization of insulting and mocking the Prophet ﷺ, and the criminalization of killing Muslims and defaming them for racist reasons in France, and rejecting the oppression, searches and restrictions carried out by the French rulers against Muslims, in order to accept the policies of forced integration, and forcing them to abandon the rulings of their religion, and submit to the hateful secularism! They should have rejected the heinous act. Insulting the Prophet ﷺ before they reject the Muslims’ reaction!!

Events have proven that the Muslim rulers throughout the world do not resemble the Ummah that revolted and rose up against insulting its religion and its noble Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him. Those rulers who have consented to be hypocritical to the enemies of Islam, placate them and humiliate themselves to their masters, implement their plans, and normalize relations with the killers and the usurpers of the sanctities of Muslims, these do not resemble the Islamic Ummah, and this separation between the Ummah and its agent rulers is evidence of the proximity of Allah Almighty’s victory. Allah the Almighty has decreed that His victory will not come until the ranks are divided into two groups. The group of the unbelievers, the criminals and the immoral. On the opposite side are the sincere believers who work for change based on Islam. And Allah (swt) makes steadfast the people of the truth upon their religion and inflicts His victory as a blessing and mercy for them. Allah (swt) says: مَّا كَانَ اللَّهُ لِيَذَرَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ عَلَى مَآ أَنتُمْ عَلَيْهِ حَتَّىَ يَمِيزَ الْخَبِيثَ مِنَ الطَّيِّبِ “Allah would not leave the believers in the condition you were in, until He distinguished the good from the evil (among you).” [3:179]

We, in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, urge the Ummah to work with us to change these regimes created by the enemy; the unbelieving West, who would have no respect for kinship or treaty, and work towards the establishment of the state of Islam and Muslims, the Khilafah Rashidah (the rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of Prophethood, for it is the only path of glory and salvation, and it is the promise of Allah the Almighty and the glad tidings of His Messenger ﷺ.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Monday, 16th Rabii’ I 1442 AH

02/11/2020 CE

No: HTS 1442 / 27