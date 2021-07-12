Sudan’s Problems will Not be Solved by a Civil Coup, Nor by a Military Coup Rather, By Islam Coming Power, Implemented by the Khilafah State

The Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Lieutenant-General Hemedti, said on Friday, 4/6/2021: “The talk about merging the Rapid Support Forces into the army can dismantle the country” (Sudan Tribune). With this statement, Hemedti sparked a dispute between the two poles of the military component; The Army and Rapid Support, contradicting Al-Burhan’s statement on 7/3/2020 about a project to restructure the army and the Rapid Support Forces in accordance with the requirements of the stage. Rather, Al-Burhan was forced to respond to Hemedti in an interview with Al Sharq TV on 11/6/2021, in which he said: “If the state decides to integrate the Rapid Support Forces into the army, the procedure will be separate from the fighters of the armed movements,” leaving the door ajar regarding the issue of integrating Rapid Support into the army.

These and other statements, in addition to erecting earth mounds around the perimeter of the General Command and others, tempted the civilian component of the transitional government; associated with the British Embassy and the Europeans, to fish in troubled waters, so Prime Minister Hamdok hastily prepared an initiative entitled: (National Crisis and Transition Issues – The Way Forward), through which he wanted to penetrate to where the actual authority lies, by giving the executive body an authority over the military and security sector. He, i.e., Hamdok, warns and threatens the people of Sudan of a darker future if they do not give him this authority, as it was mentioned in his initiative, which was suddenly announced on Monday, 21/6/2021.

He presented it to the media on Tuesday 22/6/2021, in which he stated: “The issue of security and military sector reform is a comprehensive national issue that is not limited to the military, and the political and civil society must participate in the vision of reform, and it is a key issue for all transition issues, without it the economic and transitional justice issues cannot be resolved and the civil state cannot be built,” and then he elaborated more on the fourth point, saying: “To give the executive body a greater role in managing the intelligence service, changing all directors of departments with others serious about the success of the transitional phase and making fundamental and rapid reforms in its structure.”

With this initiative, Hamdok sought his end, while he is struggling politically, and is fooled thinking that America’s men in the leadership of the military establishment will hand him power, because he revealed that there is a conflict between the parties to the military component, but the response that came against the background of the secret visit of the Director of Egyptian Intelligence, then the visit of the head of the Staff of the Egyptian army is summarized in the speeches of Al-Burhan and Hemedti on Wednesday 23/06/2021, who appeared to be close during a meeting with senior officers and leaders of the army, and rapid support, of the rank of (brigadier and above), where Al-Burhan said: “The Army and the Rapid Support are one force united as one.” He continued, in a direct message to Hamdok: “We will not allow any party to spread rumors and sow discord among the components of the security system.” As for Hemedti, he said: “The Army and the Rapid Support represent one force that follows the commander in chief and follows his commands.” (Sudan Tribune).

The conflict between civilians and the military in Sudan has reached a bone-breaking stage. Hamdok’s initiative, which was described by one of his advisors: “The proposal of this initiative represents a civil coup, and cuts off the path to a military coup” (Al-Sudani Newspaper, 23/6/2021), which was responded to by the military system decisively, and by extrapolating the state of sharp polarization among the political forces, and the intense movements of the leaders of the Egyptian military and security system; the American-appointed guardian of the Sudanese army, with all this reality, seems as if we are facing the scenario of the army taking over power under the banner of correcting the course of the revolution! If the army leadership is destined to receive power, there will be no real change, but rather a continuation of the old system itself since the alleged independence, that is, the continuation of the implementation of the democratic capitalist system that makes legislation for human beings, in addition to complete and humiliating submission to the instructions of the kaffir colonizer; its rules and regulations, the continuation of impoverishing people, plundering of wealth, and preventing the Ummah from its ideology; the Great Islam.

O Sincere Members of the Armed Forces: Army, Rapid Support, Police, Intelligence Service, and Armed Movements:

What solves the problems of the country and the people is the great ideology of Islam and nothing else. Implemented by the Khilafah Rashida (rightly-guided Caliphate) State on the method of prophethood. It is the lamp that illuminates, with the great light of revelation, the corners of the worldly life, and it is the only one that cuts off the authority of the kaffir West and its ropes, and unites people on the basis of the great Islamic belief: ﴿إِنَّمَا الْمُؤْمِنُونَ إِخْوَةٌ﴾“The believers are but brothers” [Al-Hujurat: 10] and eliminates the causes of division and division among the parties, crushing nationalism, patriotism, ethnicity and tribalism, and all strife under its feet, and it establishes a single not a multiple armed force. Its system of government is not a federal system, that becomes the nucleus of further fragmentation, but rather its system is one of unity, where there is no place for the colonial kaffir’s projects such as the right to self-determination, self-autonomy and other malicious ideas that lead to the division of the country.

The Khilafah (Caliphate) is the absent duty of this time, so be its supporters by giving the Nusra (the military support) to Hizb ut Tahrir, so that it restores it rightly-guided on the method of prophethood, so that you win the good of this world and the hereafter, and the Lord of Izza (Glory) praises you as He (swt) praised the Ansar who supported the Messenger of Allah (saw).

[وَالَّذِينَ آوَوْا وَنَصَرُوا أُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ حَقّاً لَهُمْ مَغْفِرَةٌ وَرِزْقٌ كَرِيمٌ]

“…and those who gave shelter and aided – it is they who are the believers, truly. For them is forgiveness and noble provision” [Al-Anfal: 74]