Sudan Withdraws its Reservations on the Children’s Rights Charter

and Prevents Marriage under the Age of 18 Seeking the Pleasure of the Kafir West

The Council of Ministers approved the withdrawal of previous reservations to the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, and the Minister of Labor and Social Development, Lina Al-Sheikh, said that the previous reservations targeted girls as a way of oppression and not recognizing their rights, and indicated that it had brought the country into international embarrassment, because it came on essential articles in the charter. (Sudan Tribune).

The African Charter on the Rights of the Child, whose standards were set by the governments of Western countries, stated in its preamble: “Any cultural or religious custom, tradition or custom that contradicts the rights, duties and obligations contained in this charter is prohibited.” The law of Allah (swt) cannot coincide with the rights set by the disbelievers. Therefore, all rulings relating to the rights and education of the child in Islam will be canceled as stated in Article (7) freedom of expression: “Every child capable of expressing his own views shall be guaranteed the right to express his views freely in all issues, and to declare his views in accordance with the restrictions established by law.” This article produced a generation of impiety and misbehaviour, which is also known as “the misfit generation” who imitates the character of the Kafir West.

As for Article 9, freedom of thought and religion states: “Every child has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion.” This article means that there is nothing wrong with children who apostatize from their religion! As for the articles that the Minister talks about bringing the country into an international embarrassment because of it, they are guaranteeing the right of pregnant girls to education and preventing children under the age of 18 from getting engaged and married. Perhaps the embarrassment is what the minister is experiencing in terms of alienation and loss of compass.

We are not deceived by the tricks of claiming to preserve the family and reduce divorce cases, and that the woman does not complete her growth/development before the age of 18, for these justifications are just flimsy excuses, like the devil’s adornment of evil and immorality. The Transitional Government has signed international conventions on women and children that contradict the rulings of Islam altogether and spread corruption!

Feminist organizations and suspicious parties funded by Western countries spare no effort in working to spoil society with fashion shows, women’s football, dancing, singing, mixing activities, and breaking down barriers between the sexes, meaning that they stimulate instincts and push desires and at the same time they want to delay marriage! Thus, they want to push society towards obscenity.

Lifting reservations, signing international agreements, sponsoring corrupt activities, and revoking the personal status law, which contained the rulings of the social system in Islam, all of this is an impetus to dissolution, moral turmoil and destruction of the family! It is a sinful crime that the British colonialists did not dare, nor all the governments that preceded the Transitional Government, which set an example in response and submission to the colonial disbeliever, and this government, with this crime, is moving towards a civil law (decomposed from Sharia rulings) that destroys the family and pushes society towards a brutish Western life, a life of diseases and epidemics; following the West, which wants to demolish what remains in our societies of chastity and purity out of envy. وَاللَّهُ يُرِيدُ أَن يَتُوبَ عَلَيْكُمْ وَيُرِيدُ الَّذِينَ يَتَّبِعُونَ الشَّهَوَاتِ أَن تَمِيلُوا مَيْلاً عَظِيماً “And it is Allah’s Will to turn to you in grace, but those who follow their desires wish to see you deviate entirely from Allah’s Way.” [4:27]

Verily, Islam is the true guarantee of a decent life, and the Sharia rulings have honoured the human being and granted him rights from Allah the All-Wise, All-knowledgeable, and Islam has made the basis of the family; having taqwa (being conscious) of Allah the Almighty, for it is the one that governs the relationship between a man and a woman, and it is the basis of the relationship between parents and children. Also families that are built and based on taqwa would as a result be bestowed with reassurance and tranquility and this will not happen except under the shade of the Khilafah State (Caliphate) that applies the rulings of the true Sharia in all life spheres, so that the family will enjoy happiness and tranquility.

Official Spokeswoman of the Women’s Section in Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Sunday, 07th Rabii’ II 1442 AH

22/11/2020 CE

No: 1442 / 02