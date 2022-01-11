Sudan: Press Report 30/12/2021

The public events held by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan continued in the various regions of the country to create an informed public opinion of the provisions of Islam and its solutions related to the different systems of life. The events addressed various topics, including the ruling crisis and clashes between different section of government as well as the tribal fighting.

The political conflict in Sudan and effective solutions, under this title, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan, in the locality of Omdurman West, in the Libyan market, held a political address on December 1, 2021, in which Ustaadh Abdul Rahim Abdullah spoke in which he explained that the conflict between Islam and disbelief is eternal and ends only by removing one of the other. The Kuffar agree on fighting Islam and differ in their interests, and the ongoing conflict in Sudan is the best proof of that.

On December 8, 2021, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a political address in the Libyan market entitled: “Neither civil nor military, but an Islamic Khilafah”, in which Ustaadh Ishaq Muhammad Hussein spoke, where he indicated that the imam did not stipulate the type of his work other than these seven conditions are known. Rather, what is important is that we look at who rules, so that his task is to rule and take care of people’s affairs according to the provisions of Islam.

The ٍShabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in El Obeid held the monthly forum in his office on Saturday, December 11, 2021, which came under the title: “Sudan and the Possibility of Establishing the Khilafah”. Sudan enjoys, in terms of water, arable land, livestock and mineral resources, and others, in addition to the Muslim human factor, as well as intellectual factors based on the Islamic faith.

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in Al-Kalakala locality also held a political address after Friday prayers on December 12, 2021 in the ancient mosque in the center of Al-Kalakala, about the crisis of governance in the country, in which Engineer Basil Mustafa, who started his speech by welcoming the worshipers, spoke that this is a message from Hizb ut Tahrir to the mosque-goers to remind them of the obligation that many of the Ummah’s scholars remained silent about, and the ignorance of many Muslims, and the rulers did not implement it; It is the Caliphate state that implements the provisions of Islam.

On the subject of the same ruling, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in the locality of Khartoum held a political address entitled: “Islam’s view of governance”, on December 14, 2021, with Jackson’s position in which Br. Ahmed Jaafar spoke, where he explained the causes of the political crisis in the country since the alleged independence And up to the current crisis that erupted after Al-Burhan’s decisions last October 25, and he made it clear that the exit from these crises can only be through the establishment of the Khilafah state, and he clarified the form of this state, its pillars and the rules of governance in it, and held the attendees responsible for working to establish it.

The concept of the party in Islam, under this title the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a political address in the locality of Omdurman West on December 15, 2021 in the Libyan market in which Ustaadh Abd al-Rahim Abdullah spoke in which he reviewed the condition of the first Muslims, so they were the leaders of the world and they were the pioneers. They did that except by adhering to the principle of Islam, so they were one bloc.

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a political address in El Obeid on December 16, 2021 in Freedom Square about the tribal fighting. In it, Mr. Hussein Al-Hadi spoke, explaining the reasons for this fighting, including the exaltation of the tribal and regional bond over the great Islamic bond, the absence of the law that deters every criminal, the absence of the state’s prestige to maintain security and care for people’s affairs, and the intervention of colonial states by stirring up tribal, national and regional strife among the Ummah’s sons so that they can plunder the country’s wealth.

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in Omdurman North locality held a political address at the Sabreen Point on December 21, 2021, entitled: “The 3rd Anniversary of the December Revolution… Where is the compass of change heading?” Br. Ahmed Abkar explained that the revolution broke out to change the miserable economic and political conditions that were under the previous regime. What happened was a change of people, not of the system.

Under the title: “The System of Islam”, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in El Obeid held a political address on December 23, 2021 in Freedom Square, in which Ustaadh Muhammad Dafa Allah spoke, explaining how Islam regulates the relationship of man to his Creator, the relationship of man to himself and his relationship with others, and it is a system of life affairs. It is neither a theological nor a priestly religion, and it eliminates religious tyranny, explaining how to satisfy the instincts and organic needs in the Islamic system, and how to satisfy the instincts and organic needs in the capitalist system, which bequeathed us misery and hardship of life because it is from the helpless and limited human being, and in order for people to live a decent life, the systems of Islam must be applied, and this can only be done in the shade of the state; the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood.

“The lie of democratic transformation”, under this title, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in the locality of Omdurman West, after December 22, 2021, held a political address in the Libyan market in which Br. Ishaq Muhammad Husayn started with questions: Where are we now? And where were we? And where should we turn? Since the year 1899 we have been under the yoke of colonialism, where the colonial Kaffir applied his man-made systems in the economy, governance, sanctions and foreign relations according to his view, so the Muslim under the British crown was fighting his Muslim brother under the Italian or French flag.

Under this title: The Desired Change, the youth of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in Omdurman West locality held a political address today, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in the Libyan market, in which Br. Yassin Shugar, where he referred to the crowds that go out from time to time, chanting for civility or demanding a change of persons.

On December 29, 2021, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a political address in Omdurman North locality at the Sabreen Point entitled: “Independence between Misinformation and Truth”, in which Ustaadh Walid Muhammad spoke, who explained the reality of independence, which means liberation from the political, cultural and economic restrictions of the colonizer. Sudan was independent of the colonial Kaffir and liberated from those restrictions?

Is Sudan really independent? Under this title, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a political address in the city of El Obeid on December 30, 2021 in Freedom Square, in which Ustaadh Hussein al-Hadi spoke, explaining that independence is a Western deception with which Muslims have been deceived since the departure of the English colonizer with only his armies and left us continuing intellectually and culturally, leaving us sanctifying the flag of Sudan was replaced by the banner of our Messenger (saw) and we let the republican system rule instead of the Islamic Caliphate. The colonizer came out and made rulers from among our people who rule with his Western regimes in governance, economy, foreign and internal policy and education. He made agents for him who preserve his interests before the interests of their peoples. Independence is a deception and the nation cannot be independent in its decision and sovereignty based on its faith except with the establishment of the second rightly-guided Caliphate that will return soon, Inshallah. To rule by what Allah has revealed, then Islam carries a message of guidance and light to the world and submits it to the authority of Islam.

Delegate of The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Sudan