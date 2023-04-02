Sudan Press Report 30/03/2023

In continuation of the public actions organized by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan, to mobilize the Islamic Ummah and sharpen its aspiration to re-establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) State, by creating public opinion aware of the rulings of Islam and its solutions, the party held multiple public events in the different regions of the country, dealing with drugs and their danger to society, and economic hardship, and the enmity of the Jews towards the believers, and the month of Ramadan is one of the manifestations of Muslim unity, and other topics.

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in universities held a corner for dialogue and discussion entitled: “Increased customs, in implementation of the World Bank’s prescriptions, causes high prices and the Khilafah is the solution”, on March 01, 2023 at Al-Neelain University, Faculty of Economic and Social Studies, in which Ust. Yasser Ahmed spoke, who started his talk about the amendments In the customs duties that affected 103 commodities, the increase ranges between 10% – 40%, and that these increases come in implementation of the World Bank’s prescriptions to pay off interest-based loans that are the cause of the high prices, and that this government does not take into account the interest of the people of the country who are helpless.

On March 4, 2023, a seminar was held at Al-Qabas Secondary School for Boys in the city of Port Sudan, entitled: “Drugs and Fifth Generation Wars.” Students and teachers interacted with it in an excellent way. Ust. Shariq Youssef spoke about the types of drugs and their danger to the individual and society. He warned of the need for society to confront this war waged by the Kufr West through its agents, by enjoining good and forbidding evil, and urging rulers and holding them accountable to play their role in protecting all segments of society from this danger.

In another aspect, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan in the locality of Madani held a political address entitled: “The duty of the state to provide work and give sufficient wages”, in the large market in front of Al-Khair Pharmacy on March 5, 2023. The speaker indicated that the current unjust governments and regimes are working to displace workers, under the pretext of privatization, or give them wages that are not commensurate with the benefit of the work they do, but rather not enough to meet basic needs for a week, and left people suffering from hardship, need and want, in conclusion the speaker stated that the Khilafah state, Allah willing, will provide work and give adequate wages, and is keen to ensure the basic needs of its citizens who are unable to provide them, and people live a decent life under its protection.

In the context of drugs, their dangers, and the campaign launched by the party to combat them, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in the East Nile locality held a massive political address on March 8, 2023, at the Qalabat station, in which Mr. Hammad Al-Dhai spoke about the danger of drugs, their types, and how they entered the country, then he addressed that the main entry point for these drugs is to destroy these emerging minds from the Ummah of the Prophet (saw).

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan in the Sharq al-Nil locality held a lecture at the Square 6 Extension Mosque on March 8, in which Ust. Ahmed Al-Khatib spoke about the concept of servitude, and explained that servitude means complete submission to Allah Almighty, by complying with all His commands and avoiding all His prohibitions, and giving examples of the reality of people’s lives.

On March 8, 2023, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan held a lecture in the city of Al-Obeid entitled: “Enmity of the Jews against the Believers”, in the Great Mosque, after the noon prayer. It was presented by Mr. Abdul Qadir Abdul Rahman, a member of the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan.

“Sudan’s worsening crises, do they have a solution?” under this title, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan in Omdurman West Locality, on March 8, 2023, held a political address in the Al-Qash market, west of the Libyan market, in which Ust. Ishaq Muhammad spoke, as he began his speech with an overview of the successive governments that have ruled Sudan since independence, both military and civil. and transitional periods. And he indicated that all these governments failed to revive the nation and went unrepentant, due to the people’s discontent with them.

“People’s Need for Health Care in Islam”, under the title, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan in the city of Al-Obeid held its regular forum on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in the office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the city of Al-Obeid. Ust. Hussein Al-Hadi spoke in the forum, indicating the extent of the deterioration that the reality of care has reached Health in terms of health staff, healthy environment, health services and treatment, explaining poor health care from the failure of the capitalist system that is based on expediency and the loss of the human aspect.

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan in Khartoum locality held a political symposium in the field of the Association of Prospects for Buds and Youth on March 17, 2023, entitled: “The Danger of Drugs to the Youth of the Ummah”, in which Dr. Muhammad Abdel Rahman spoke, who started his talk about steroids that some players take in various sports activities, as it is an entrance to drugs and part of it, and marketing these stimulants among young people as it gives them activity and strength. Then he talked about the obsession with drugs and their spread in the country in different ways, and the large number of drug users and their concentration between the ages of 14-24 years, and the cases that reach daily centers addiction treatment in the capital, Khartoum, reaches 1,350 cases, which indicates the serious spread of drugs among young people. And he showed how to address this danger, which begins with the individual himself and his commitment to the Shari’ provisions, and the role of the family in following up with its children and knowing who they accompany, and the most important role lies with the state that opened the various crossings and outlets for the entry of these drugs.

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan in the city of Al-Obeid held a lecture in the Grand Mosque on March 25, 2023, after the noon prayer, presented by Ust. Al-Nazir Muhammad Hussain, entitled: “Fasting Ramadan is a Manifestation of the Unity of Muslims,” indicating that the Islamic Ummah is one nation whose fasting must be one and not a lesson in national borders in proving the vision, and through his speech three messages were sent. The first is for the scholars and judges: They must look at the issue from the angle of Islam, and the proof of any vision from any council represents an argument for them to issue a ruling on the proof of vision or completion. The second message to all Muslims: that they fulfill the duty of adhering to the Shari’a ruling and hold those responsible accountable for their violation of the ruling. And the third is to the rulers: In this month, they must fear God, repent to Him, apply Islam, and free themselves from slavery.

Also in the city of Al-Abyad, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan held a lecture in the Karima North Market Mosque on March 26, 2023, in which Ust. Ahmed Wada’ spoke about piety, stating that the wisdom of fasting is piety, and the Muslim must fear Allah in this holy month of Ramadan.

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan in Al-Abyad city held a lecture entitled: “Ramadan is the month of conquests and victories” presented by Hussain Al-Hadi Muhammad, on March 29, 2023, after the noon prayer in the Karima Market North Mosque, mentioning examples of the Islamic conquests that Muslims made in Ramadan and how life was Muslims from glory and elevation, and when these conquests were absent, how did people’s lives change to humiliation and humiliation, justifying this with the absence of the Islamic State, indicating the duty to work to establish the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood, so that we may restore those conquests and enjoy a decent life in this world and in the Hereafter, as the Lord of the Worlds pleases for the Ummah of the best messengers.

Delegate to the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan