Sudan Press Report 12/29/2022

In continuation of the public events organized by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, to mobilize the Islamic Ummah and sharpen its aspiration to re-establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) State, by creating an informed public opinion on the provisions of Islam and its solutions, the party held multiple mass activities in the different regions and of the country, dealing with the political framework agreement, and the concept of terrorism and extremism, the Draft Constitution of the Khilafah State, World Cup matches, and the celebration of the so-called Independence Day.

Under the title: “The World Cup and the True Victories of the Islamic Ummah,” the political address was given to the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan in the city of Gedaref, on Thursday, November 24, 2022, in which Ustaadh Maysara Yahya spoke about what is happening in Qatar in terms of recreation organized by the government, how the money of the Muslims was squandered and how the country was opened to the enemies of the Islamic Ummah under the pretext of tolerance and openness with the West.

In another aspect, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in universities set up a corner for dialogue and discussion, entitled: “Terrorism and extremism are terms to attack Islam”, at Al-Neelain University, Faculty of Economic and Social Studies, on November 26, 2022, and Professor Al-Fateh Abdullah began his speech with a definition that ‘terrorism’ is a language and a term, and he indicated that the American and British intelligence agencies agreed to define terrorism as “carrying out acts of violence against civil interests to achieve political goals.” Then he gave several examples demonstrating that the concept of terrorism is intended to fight Islam.

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan in universities also set up a corner for dialogue and discussion, entitled: “The Political Framework Agreement…The Mountain Gave Birth to a Mouse”, at Al-Neelain University, Faculty of Commerce, on December 8, 2022, in which Professor Ahmed Abkar spoke, who explained the reality of the agreement That it came as foreign dictations and mentioned statements confirming that. As well as the basis on which this agreement was based; It is the constitution for the management of secular lawyers and it is also drawn up by foreign countries. He quoted Volker Perthes, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UNITAMS, “The transitional constitution was drawn up by a member of the United Nations,” and indicated that this agreement does not solve the country’s crisis because it implements an external agenda.

In the same context, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in the universities set up a corner for dialogue and discussion, entitled: “The Political Agreement… A Realistic Study and a Sharia Vision”, at the University of Sudan, the western wing, on December 13, 2022, in which Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rahman spoke about the trap set by the military for the civilian component after they emptied the street from them and they became unpopular; rather, the street became against them. Thus it was a blow directed by the military against the Forces of Freedom and Change, the Central Council, and they divided the civilian component into two camps, a camp that signed the agreement and a camp that rejected it, and this is a gain for the military. As for the second aspect that Dr. Muhammad discussed the basis of the framework agreement, i.e. the constitution for the management of lawyers, which is purely secular and paves the way for the division of the country with the idea of federalism. Likewise, this constitution emphasized the survival of the strife of tribal strife by adopting the historical right to hawakeer, English land ownership law. He concluded his speech that this whole agreement is a deepening evil that people must reject and work to find an alternative system that addresses the problems, which is Islam through the Khilafah Rashidah state on the method of the Prophethood.

As for the second speaker, Ust. Al-Fateh Abdullah who started his speech by drawing the attention of the students to the basis on which the agreement and treatments are based and their basis. It is citizenship, so he explained that any constitution based on citizenship is invalid and does not address problems; rather, it complicates it. The solution is to make the Islamic faith a basis for the constitution. This is what Hizb ut Tahrir has shown in the draft constitution that it adopts from Islam.

“The political settlement is a fragile building that threatens its residents” under this title, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in the Omdurman West locality held a political address in the Libyan Market on December 14, 2022, in which Ust. Ishaq Muhammad Hussein spoke. He stated that the political settlement signed between the military and the Central Council of Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change is based on the secular lawyers’ document that wants to establish a civil life on the approach of the Kufr West. This settlement is a fragile structure that threatens its occupants and anyone who approaches it, by adopting federalism, Hawakir, and the Juba Agreement, which divided the country into five tracks.

[إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُواْ يُنفِقُونَ أَمْوَٰلَهُمْ لِيَصُدُّواْ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ فَسَيُنفِقُونَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ عَلَيْهِمْ حَسْرَةً ثُمَّ يُغْلَبُونَ وَٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوٓاْ إِلَىٰ جَهَنَّمَ يُحْشَرُونَ]

“Indeed, those who disbelieve spend their wealth to avert [people] from the way of Allah. So they will spend it; then it will be for them a [source of] regret; then they will be overcome. And those who have disbelieved – unto Hell they will be gathered.” [Al-Anfal: 36]

Concerning the meaning of this noble verse, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in Omdurman West locality held a political address in the Libyan market on December 21, 2022, in which Ust. Abdul Rahim Abdullah emphasized their ill-fated agreement (the framework agreement) that allocated 5 million euros to women and youth activists to carry out the plot. This blatant interference by the Kuffar indicates their role in decision-making and negotiating the various parties to achieve their goals.

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in universities set up a corner for dialogue and discussion at Al-Neelain University, Faculty of Economics, entitled: “The December Revolution and Independence in Briefs” on December 22, 2022, Eng. Hamdan showed how the revolution arose spontaneously as a result of hardships and crises. However, it was hijacked by opportunists and turned into a secular democratic civil state that is hostile to Islam and they left their faith and demanded it.

On December 24, 2022, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan held their regular forum in the city of Gedaref. The first paper was presented by Ust. Haitham Ali, where he dealt with the reality of the agreement, describing it as waste of the West and its remnants that did not and will not produce anything but loss and ruin, as he indicated that the agreement expresses the Kufr West concepts and an application of the idea of compromise, which is in reality a sharing of the interests of the colonial countries; America and Europe through their tools (military and civilians) regardless of the real solution to the country’s problems. He also clarified the deliberate disregard for the desires of the people of the country as Muslims, as they constitute 96% of the population, so that the agreement imposes on them clauses that were designed only to distance Islam from life.

Under the title: “Excerpts from the Constitution of the Khilafah State”, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in Omdurman West locality held a political address in the Libya Market on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in which Ust. Ishaq Muhammad spoke, as he began his speech by reciting the first article of the introduction to the draft constitution for the upcoming Khilafah State, bi’thinallah. He conveyed that the state arises with the emergence of new ideas based on it, and the authority in it transforms with the transformation of these ideas. He also defined the state as the executive entity for the sum of concepts, criteria and convictions, and by changing these concepts to Islam, the state of Islam is established; the second Khilafah Rashidah state on the method of the Prophethood.

Delegate to the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan