Sudan: Press Report 07/02/2022

The public events held by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan continued in the various regions of the country to create an informed public opinion of the provisions of Islam and its solutions related to the different systems of life. The events addressed various topics, including the ruling crisis and initiative of the United Nations representative in Sudan and other topics…

The ٍShabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in El Obeid gave a political address on January 6, 2022 in Freedom Square, in which Ustaadh Abdul Rahim Muhammad Hasan spoke about holding the ruler accountable.

The ٍShabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in the Dekhinat locality also held a political address on January 7, 2022 in the square of the Bilal bin Rabah Mosque in Qadisiyah, after Friday prayers, entitled: The Solution in Islam and His Caliphate State, in which Ustaadh Al-Fateh Abdullah mentioned that the democracy that the Kaffir West marketed it to Muslim countries. It is a system of Kufr, and it has nothing to do with Islam.

Also in the city of El-Obeid, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held their monthly forum on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the party’s office in the city, which was titled: The Crisis of Governance in Sudan.. Is there light at the end of the tunnel? Imam Muhammad Ibrahim spoke, indicating that one of the causes of the governance crisis in Sudan is the conflict between the parties over chairs of power without having an intellectual program presented as a project to get out of the crisis of governance in the country, as stated by the resigned Prime Minister.

Under the title: Obstruction of the Political Horizon and Exiting the Tunnel, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayat Sudan held a political address in Omdurman West locality on January 11, 2022 in which Ust. Ishaq Muhammad Husayn repeated Ibn Kathir’s interpretation of the verse that Allah commanded the people in the event of conflict to refer the matter to the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Prophet (saw).

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a political address in the city of El-Obeid entitled: The Enmity of the Unbelievers against the Muslims, on January 13, 2022 in Freedom Square, in which Muhammad Qoni spoke, explaining the enmity of the Kuffar against the Muslims, citing the Almighty’s saying: He followed their religion, explaining that the enmity of the Kuffar began since the mission of the Prophet (saw) until they overthrew the Islamic State in Turkey and worked to tear it down into national mini-states whose mission is to guard the interests of the colonial countries.

In the context of the political crisis in the country, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a political address in Gedaref on January 13, 2022 under the title: “Getting out of the political crisis is by applying Islam and not international initiatives”, where he addressed the audience, Ust. Maysara Yahya, speaking about the ongoing conflict in the Sudanese political arena.

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in Omdurman West locality also held a political address entitled: “Loyalty to the unbelievers is forbidden”, in the Libyan Market, on January 18, 2022, Abd al-Rahim Abdullah spoke who explained that the military and civil components fell into the arms of the Western Kuffar. And that was through the envoys whose intervention has not ceased to be present in the country, and he clarified the sanctity of that in the Shariah and called the audience to work with Hizb ut Tahrir to establish a righteous Caliphate on the method of the Prophethood.

“For what do you shed blood?” under this title, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan, in the locality of Omdurman West, on January 25, 2022, held a political address in the Libyan market in which Babiker Mahdi (Abu Musab) spoke about the blood that is shed in Sudan in particular and the Muslim countries in general, as he emphasized that the revolutionaries made great sacrifices, but for the sake of civilization and democratic transformation, which contradicts Islam.

Also within the framework of foreign interventions, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in El Obeid locality held a political address in the big market next to the Suwar al-Dhahab Mosque on January 27, 2022, entitled: “Is the United Nations worthy of resolving Sudan’s issues?” Ahmed Wadaa stated that the United Nations, which was founded on October 24, 1945 with the adoption of a charter by the five members of the Security Council, America, France, Britain, China and Russia, is one of the goals of its founding as they claim that it aims to maintain international peace and security and develop International relations between states, achieving international cooperation, forming a coordination center for states’ actions and preventing future wars, and in fact the opposite is true.

Under the title: “To whom do we refer to solve our problems?” on February 1, 2022, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan, in Omdurman West locality, held a political address in Libya Market in which Ishaq Muhammad spoke.

The ٍShabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a political address in El Obeid city, entitled: “The Ruler’s Responsibility towards the People”, on February 3, 2022 next to the Gold Soir Musala, in which Majzoub Abdel Rahman spoke.

Delegate of The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Sudan