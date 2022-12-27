Sudan: Political Symposium in Omdurman The Framework Agreement and the Challenge of the Khilafah

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a political symposium entitled: “The Framework Agreement and the Challenge of the Khilafah”, on Friday, 29 Jumada al-Awwal 1444 AH, corresponding to 12/23/2022 CE, at Al-Thawra Al-Hara Square 42 in Omdurman, speakers included Ustadh Nasser Ridha – Head of the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Sudan, Ustaadh Ahmed Abkar, Member of the Wilayah Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Sudan, and Ustaadh Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil), Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Sudan.

Ust. Muhammad Jami’ (Abu Ayman) – Assistant Spokesman for Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan, symposium presenter, welcomed the honorable audience, and Sheikh Siddiq Qasim Al-Sayyid – Member of Hizb ut Tahrir recited verses from the Holy Quran, afterwards Ustaadh Nasser Ridha presented the first paper entitled: “The Framework Agreement is a mirage in a desert that the thirsty think is water,” where Ust. Nasser mentioned the foundation upon which the Framework Agreement was based. It is the constitution for the management of lawyers, indicating that this constitution was drafted abroad and that the intent of the framework agreement and the constitution on which it was based is to banish Islam and formulate the life of the Muslim people of Sudan on the basis of separating religion from life, applying the unjust capitalist Kufr systems to people, and striking the unity of the country and tearing it apart with federalism, and approving Hawakir, then handing over the country’s wealth to what they call foreign investors, citing the example in Wadi Al-Hawad and the port of Abu Amama.

The second paper presented was entitled: “A Glimpse of the Draft Constitution of the Khilafah State,” Attorney Ahmed Abkar talked about how Islamic life should be, explaining the corruption of the provisions and laws that the country is now following through man-made constitutions that contradict the Ummah’s Deen, as he emphasized that the principle is that life should be established. For Muslims on the basis of the Islamic faith, indicating that Hizb ut Tahrir presents to the Ummah a draft constitution drawn from the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Messenger (saw). Then he addressed some articles proving that this constitution is the one that creates a decent life that pleases Allah Almighty.

In the third and final paper, Ust. Abu Khalil talked about the theory of establishing the Khilafah state as the sole state of the Muslims, explaining this theory with Shari’ evidence, calling on the attendees to work with Hizb ut Tahrir to establish the Khilafah, for which Hizb ut Tahrir has prepared with a draft constitution of 191 articles regulating all aspects of life; in governance, economics, social system, education policy, foreign policy and others until life returns to an Islamic life. And this Caliphate is its time, and Allah Almighty promised its return, just as the Prophet (saw) gave the glad tidings of its return as the Khilafah Rashidah upon the method of the Prophethood.

Then the opportunity was opened for interventions, and a number of imams of mosques and others spoke, praising what the party had done, supporting what the party had presented in this symposium, and calling for the continuation of the symposiums. Alhamdulilah, Lord of the worlds, for His success.

Delegate to the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan