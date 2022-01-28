Sudan: Obituary of a Dawah Carrier Mubarak Abdul Hameed

“And We will surely test you with something of fear and hunger and a loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient * Who, when disaster strikes them, say, “Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return” [Al-Baqarah: 155-156]

[وَلَنَبْلُوَنَّكُمْ بِشَيْءٍ مِنَ الْخَوْفِ وَالْجُوعِ وَنَقْصٍ مِنَ الْأَمْوَالِ وَالْأَنْفُسِ وَالثَّمَرَاتِ وَبَشِّرِ الصَّابِرِينَ * الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُمْ مُصِيبَةٌ قَالُوا إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ]

With full submission to Allah’s (swt) fate and destiny, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan mourns one of its members, who spent his youth carrying the call for the resumption of the Islamic way of life, by establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, the forgiven by the will of Allah (swt):

Mubarak Abdul Hameed

who passed away on Friday, 11 Jumada al-Akhir 1443 AH corresponding to 14/1/2022 CE, after being tested with illness for many years. We ask Allah (swt) to shower him with His mercy, make his grave a garden from the gardens of Paradise and to inspire us and his family with patience and good remembrance.

[إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ]

“Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will ˹all˺ return” [Al-Baqarah: 156]

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

18 Jumada II 1443 – Friday, 21st January 2022

NO: HTS 1443 / 19*

(Translated)