Sudan: Obituary of a Dawah Carrier Abdurahman Hasan Taha

Allah (swt) says:

(وَلَنَبْلُوَنَّكُمْ بِشَيْءٍ مِنَ الْخَوْفِ وَالْجُوعِ وَنَقْصٍ مِنَ الْأَمْوَالِ وَالْأَنْفُسِ وَالثَّمَرَاتِ وَبَشِّرِ الصَّابِرِينَ * الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُمْ مُصِيبَةٌ قَالُوا إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ)

“And We will surely test you with something of fear and hunger and a loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient, Who, when disaster strikes them, say, “Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.” [TMQ 2: 155-156].

With tearful eyes, and sad hearts but satisfied with the decree of Allah, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan mourns to the Islamic Ummah, the forgiven one, Allah willing:

Abdurahman Hasan Taha

Who passed away this morning, Sunday, 23 Dhul Qi’dah 1442 AH corresponding to 04/07/2021 CE, after a lifetime of great deeds, as he, may Allah have mercy on him, was one of the first generation, who carried the call to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the Khilafah Rashida (rightly-guided Caliphate) upon the method of Prophethood, and for that path he was subjected to harm at the hands of the tyrannical rulers in Sudan. He was arrested and imprisoned, but he never gave up nor did he lose heart until he left this life. We ask Allah Almighty to bless him with His mercy, forgiveness, and pardon and to make his grave a garden from the gardens of Paradise, and to inspire us and his brothers amongst the Da’wah carriers, his family, his neighbours, and his loved ones patience, solace and best of condolences.

The eye sheds tears, the heart grieves, and we only say what pleases our Lord:

(إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ) “Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return”.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

23 Dhu al-Qi’dah 1442 – Sunday, 4th July 2021

(Translated)