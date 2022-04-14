Sudan: Invitation to the Annual Ramadan Iftar

Assalamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullah Wa Barakatuh

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan are pleased to invite you to the annual Ramadan Iftar held by the party, and to attend the political intellectual event entitled:

The Tunnel of the Political Crisis in Sudan,

The Only Exit Gate is the Khilafah (Caliphate)

Time: Saturday, 15 Ramadan 1443 AH corresponding to 16/4/2022 CE

Venue: Dosa City Hall- Nile Street- Opposite Khartoum University

We will be pleased by your attendance and accepting our invitation.

May Allah accept from us and from you the fasting, qiyam and all the good deeds.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan