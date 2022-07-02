Sudan: Invitation to Attend and Participate in the Ummah’s Issues Forum

It pleases us in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan to invite our brothers in the media, politicians, and people of thought and opinion to attend and participate in the monthly Ummah’s Issues Forum, which deals with the current issues, under the title:

“The Omens of the Collapse of the Sudanese State… The Inevitability of Establishing the Khilafah (Caliphate)”

Speakers in the forum:

Date: Saturday, 03 Dhul Hijjah 1443 AH corresponding to 2 July 2022 CE,

at 11 am.

Location: Hizb ut Tahrir Office / Wilayah of Sudan – Khartoum East/ West Al-Mak Nimr Street intersecting 21 October Street.

Those who are unable to attend can follow us on the following media:

Universities page: https://www.facebook.com/tahrir1953/

Wilayah page: https://www.facebook.com/HTSudan/

Hizb YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUwZ-FlOIDgnk2Mook_9M-A

Your presence honours us and enriches the forum.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

28 Dhu al-Qi’dah 1443 – MOnday, 27th June 2022

No: HTS 1443 / 42

(Translated)