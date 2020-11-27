Sudan Inclusive Conference Recommendations

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held an Inclusive Conference for Tribal Chiefs, Leaders and Scholars in Eastern Sudan, in Al-Gedaref City, today, Saturday 21/11/2020; where four papers were presented in it, then the floor was opened for the participations of the respected attendees, and the conference concluded as follows:

1- The Islamic Aqeedah is the basis of life, and only on its basis, and the rulings that emanates from it that people must refer to when resolving disputes between them, in response to the command of Allah Almighty: يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا أَطِيعُوا اللَّهَ وَأَطِيعُوا الرَّسُولَ وَأُولِي الْأَمْرِ مِنكُمْ فَإِن تَنَازَعْتُمْ فِي شَيْءٍ فَرُدُّوهُ إِلَى اللَّهِ وَالرَّسُولِ إِن كُنتُمْ تُؤْمِنُونَ بِاللَّهِ وَالْيَوْمِ الْآخِرِ ذَٰلِكَ خَيْرٌ وَأَحْسَنُ تَأْوِيلاً “O you who have believed, obey Allah and obey the Messenger and those in authority among you. And if you disagree over anything, refer it to Allah and the Messenger, if you should believe in Allah and the Last Day. That is the best [way] and best in result.” ]An-Nisa: 59[. And His (swt) saying:وَمَا اخْتَلَفْتُمْ فِيهِ مِن شَيْءٍ فَحُكْمُهُ إِلَى اللَّهِ ذَٰلِكُمُ اللَّهُ رَبِّي عَلَيْهِ تَوَكَّلْتُ وَإِلَيْهِ أُنِيبُ “And in anything over which you disagree – its ruling is [to be referred] to Allah. “That is Allah, my Lord; upon Him I have relied, and to Him I turn back.”” [Ash-Shura: 10].

2- The presence of people in different tribes is one of Allah’s signs, for acquaintance and family ties. Allah Almighty says: يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ إِنَّا خَلَقْنَاكُم مِّن ذَكَرٍ وَأُنثَى وَجَعَلْنَاكُمْ شُعُوباً وَقَبَائِلَ لِتَعَارَفُوا إِنَّ أَكْرَمَكُمْ عِندَ اللَّهِ أَتْقَاكُمْ إِنَّ اللَّهَ عَلِيمٌ خَبِيرٌ “O mankind, indeed We have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another. Indeed, the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous of you. Indeed, Allah is Knowing and Acquainted.” [Al-Hujurat: 13[.

3- Work to end the idea of ​​coalitions on a tribal or regional basis and fight the demands for power and wealth on the basis of tribe and region, and leaders and chiefs should lead people to goodness, to be divine leaders, just as tribal leaders and chiefs were in our former predecessors. We have in Abu Dhar al-Ghafari, Saad bin Muadh and other righteous predecessors, may Allah be pleased with them, the good example and ideal.

4- The system of government in Islam: The Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood is the only system that guarantees the fulfillment of the basic needs of each of its citizens, in terms of food, clothing and housing, it also guarantees security, medicine and education for the community, and seeks to provide the luxuries as much as possible, thus providing a secure and tranquil life for all.

5- The Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood is the only state that can meld tribes, peoples and nations into one melting pot. This is what it did in the past, so the Arab, Persian, Turkish, African, and others were loving brothers, who were united by there is no god but Allah, and it took care of their affairs by the rulings of the Lord of the Worlds. And today, when the Khilafah will be established soon, Allah willing, it will be able to do so, until the holding fast to the strong rope of Allah is achieved. وَاعْتَصِمُوا بِحَبْلِ اللَّهِ جَمِيعاً وَلَا تَفَرَّقُوا وَاذْكُرُوا نِعْمَتَ اللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ إِذْ كُنتُمْ أَعْدَاءً فَأَلَّفَ بَيْنَ قُلُوبِكُمْ فَأَصْبَحْتُم بِنِعْمَتِهِ إِخْوَاناً وَكُنتُمْ عَلَى شَفَا حُفْرَةٍ مِّنَ النَّارِ فَأَنقَذَكُم مِّنْهَا كَذَٰلِكَ يُبَيِّنُ اللَّهُ لَكُمْ آيَاتِهِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَهْتَدُونَ “And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided. And remember the favor of Allah upon you – when you were enemies and He brought your hearts together and you became, by His favor, brothers. And you were on the edge of a pit of the Fire, and He saved you from it. Thus does Allah make clear to you His verses that you may be guided.” [Al-i-Imran: 103]

6- The Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood is an obligation on Muslims to work to restore it, so everyone must work to restore the Islamic way of life, by working to restore it as a Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, and the incentive to do so is the promise of Allah Almighty: وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَىٰ لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُم مِّن بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْناً يَعْبُدُونَنِي لَا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئاً وَمَن كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَٰلِكَ فَأُولَٰئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ “Allah has promised those who have believed among you and done righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession [to authority] upon the earth just as He granted it to those before them and that He will surely establish for them [therein] their religion which He has preferred for them and that He will surely substitute for them, after their fear, security, [for] they worship Me, not associating anything with Me. But whoever disbelieves after that – then those are the defiantly disobedient.” [An-Nur: 55]

It is also the glad-tiding of the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ who said: «ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» “then there will be a Khilafah on the Method of Prophethood”.

7- Sudan possesses wealth that makes its people rich, but unfortunately, politicians only think within the fund of the capitalist system, which makes Sudan’s wealth a plunder of the Kafir colonist, and only the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) state on the method of Prophethood will manage this wealth for the benefit of the people of Sudan.

8- Reminding of the prohibition of money, honor and blood, especially Muslim blood, and tribal chiefs and leaderships should work to educate their followers and remind them of what Allah Almighty says: وَمَن يَقْتُلْ مُؤْمِناً مُّتَعَمِّداً فَجَزَاؤُهُ جَهَنَّمُ خَالِداً فِيهَا وَغَضِبَ اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَلَعَنَهُ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُ عَذَاباً عَظِيماً “But whoever kills a believer intentionally – his recompense is Hell, wherein he will abide eternally, and Allah has become angry with him and has cursed him and has prepared for him a great punishment” ]An-Nisa: 93[.

And the saying of the Messenger ﷺ: «لَزَوَالُ الدُّنْيَا أَهْوَنُ عِنْدَ اللَّهِ مِنْ قَتْلِ رَجُلٍ مُسْلِمٍ» “For Allah, killing a believer is worse than destroying all the earth.” And his ﷺ saying: «لَوْ أَجْمَعَ أَهْلُ السَّمَاوَاتِ وَالْأَرْضِ عَلَى قَتْلِ رَجُلٍ مُسْلِمٍ، لَأَكَبَّهُمُ اللَّهُ فِي النَّارِ» “If the inhabitants of the heavens and the inhabitants of the earth all took part in shedding the blood of believer, then Allah would cast them (all) in the Fire.”

And his ﷺ saying: «مَنْ أَعَانَ عَلَى قَتْلِ مُسْلِمٍ وَلَوْ بِشَطْرِ كَلِمَةٍ، جَاءَ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ مَكْتُوبٌ بَيْنَ عَيْنَيْهِ: آيِسٌ مِنْ رَحْمَةِ اللَّهِ» “Whoever helps to kill a believer, even with half a world, he will meet Allah with (the words) written between his eyes, ‘He has no hope of the mercy of Allah.”

9- The conferees recommended the establishment of the rule of Sharia, retribution for those who shed blood unlawfully, and reparation to those who were afflicted in their money, or in their homes, or anything else.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Saturday, 06th Rabii’ II 1442 AH

21/11/2020 CE

No: HTS 1442 / 32