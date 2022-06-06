Sudan: An Invitation to Attend and Participate in the Ummah’s Affairs Forum

It pleases us in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan to invite our brothers in the media, politicians, and people of thought and opinion to attend and participate in the monthly Ummah Issues Forum, which deals with the current issues, under the title:

The Tripartite Mechanism and Dialogue Requirements

Speakers in the forum:

1. Dr. Mohammed Abdurahman – Member of Hizb ut Tahrir

2. Eng. Ahmed Ja’afar – Member of Hizb ut Tahrir

3. Chairperson Ustath and Lawyer Ahmad Abkar

Date: Saturday, 05 Dhul Qi’dah 1443 AH corresponding to 04/06/2022 CE,

at 11 am.

Location: Hizb ut Tahrir Office / Wilayah of Sudan – Khartoum East/ West Al-Mak Nimr Street intersecting 21 October Street

Those who are unable to attend can follow us on the following media:

Universities page: https://www.facebook.com/tahrir1953/

Wilayah page: https://www.facebook.com/HTSudan/

Hizb YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUwZ-FlOIDgnk2Mook_9M-A

Your presence honours us and enriches the forum.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

2 Dhu al-Qi’dah 1443 – Wednesday, 1st June 2022

No: HTS 1443 / 38

(Translated)