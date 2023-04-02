State Terror Against Civilians of Palestine Carried Out with Danish Weaponry

On March 27, 2023, the newspaper ‘Information’ in collaboration with Danwatch could reveal that essential weapon components for F-35 warplanes are being exported from Denmark to the Jewish terrorist state. The export of weapon parts always takes place with the approval of the authorities, who have not found reason for anything other than letting the Danish arms manufacturer, Terma, continue to profit from war crimes. It has been documented countless times that the Jewish state regularly commits massacres of innocent children and civilians.

Among the parts that the Danish company produces for the F-35 aircraft is the mechanism that holds and releases the aircraft’s bombs and missiles.

The Danish state is thus an active party in the military crimes and mass murders committed against the Palestinian population. The current and previous governments leave behind an ugly trail of support for occupation, killing and repression. Crimes that are committed against Muslims in particular, since they are sure they can get away with it. While the prosecutor’s office in Denmark criminalizes that Muslims so much as talk about the liberation of Palestine, it is literally with Danish hands that bombs are dropped on Gaza’s children and civilians. Every Muslim, and every human being with a sense of justice and decency, must oppose this Danish policy of active war against Muslims in Palestine and elsewhere.

The West’s slogans about human rights and international law are not worth the paper they are written on, and no one can believe them anymore. The so-called “international community” has in practice made the mass killing of civilian Muslims in Palestine an accepted and inconsequential condition in international politics. A fundamental change is needed which does not allow Muslim blood to be spilled without a strong response. Only a system change in the Muslim world by the establishment of the Khilafah state – the Islamic, righteous Caliphate – will effectively put an end to these crimes, and respond to attacks on Muslim lives, sanctities and land with military force.

Elias Lamrabet

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Denmark

Press Release

6 Ramadan 1444 – Tuesday, 28th march 2023

No: 07 /1444