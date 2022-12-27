Speech of the Official Spokesperson of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan at the Omdurman Al Thawra Al Hara 42 Symposium:  “The Khilafah Alone is the State of the Muslims”

Praise be to Allah who sent His Messenger with guidance and the religion of truth to make it prevail over all religion even if the polytheists hate it, and prayers and peace be upon the envoy as a mercy to the worlds, who established the first state of Islam, implementing the provisions of the Lord of the worlds, my Lord’s prayers and peace be upon him, and his family and honorable companions, who formed the edifice of the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate), on the method of the Prophethood, and those who follow them in goodness until the Day of Judgment.

Honorable Audience… Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullah wa Barakatahu,

The Prophet (saw) departed to the Supreme Companion after he completed building the greatest state known to history, with justice and mercy, then he clarified to the people that the matter after him is a Khilafah Rashidah on his method and path. So, the Khilafah was known and witnessed for more than thirteen centuries, it revived the masses and peoples, and elevated them intellectually, culturally, scientifically, and militarily, then the enemies of the colonial Kuffar (disbelievers) attacked it, aided by agents from within until they overthrew the Khilafah State 102 Hijri years ago. Muslim countries were torn apart, and the rulings of the Lord of the Worlds were replaced by the rulings of the unbelievers, to the point that many people do not see any harm in these man-made systems that are contrary to Islam, and that hinder them from true revival and a decent life under Allah’s satisfaction.

Dear Brothers, the state of Islam is the Khilafah, and it is a general leadership for Muslims in the world, implementing Islam at home, and carrying it with a message of guidance and light by da’wah and jihad to the misguided world. It, i.e., the Khilafah, is an obligation, rather it is the crown of obligations, with its loss, the rulings of Islam have been lost in governance, politics, economics, etc., and with its existence, these and other rulings exist in people’s lives.

And the theory of establishing the Khilafah today (because it is absent) is confirmed as obligatory by the Almighty’s saying:

(وَأَنِ احْكُمْ بَيْنَهُمْ بِمَا أَنْزَلَ اللَّهُ وَلَا تَتَّبِعْ أَهْوَاءَهُمْ وَاحْذَرْهُمْ أَنْ يَفْتِنُوكَ عَنْ بَعْضِ مَا أَنْزَلَ اللَّهُ إِلَيْكَ فَإِنْ تَوَلَّوْا فَاعْلَمْ أَنَّمَا يُرِيدُ اللَّهُ أَنْ يُصِيبَهُمْ بِبَعْضِ ذُنُوبِهِمْ وَإِنَّ كَثِيراً مِنَ النَّاسِ لَفَاسِقُونَ)

“And judge between them ˹O Prophet˺ by what Allah has revealed, and do not follow their desires. And beware, so they do not lure you away from some of what Allah has revealed to you. If they turn away ˹from Allah’s judgment˺, then know that it is Allah’s Will to repay them for some of their sins, and that many people are indeed rebellious.” [Al-Ma’idah 5:49].

Rather, Allah has made the judgment by what He has sent down equivalent to faith. He (swt) said:

(فَلَا وَرَبِّكَ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ حَتَّى يُحَكِّمُوكَ فِيمَا شَجَرَ بَيْنَهُمْ ثُمَّ لَا يَجِدُوا فِي أَنْفُسِهِمْ حَرَجاً مِمَّا قَضَيْتَ وَيُسَلِّمُوا تَسْلِيماً)

“But no! By your Lord, they will never be ˹true˺ believers until they accept you ˹O Prophet˺ as the judge in their disputes, and find no resistance within themselves against your decision and submit wholeheartedly” [An-Nisa 4:65].

And the arbitration of Islam can only be in the state of Islam, which the Messenger (saw) defined as a Khilafah when he (saw) said:

«كَانَتْ بَنُو إِسْرَائِيلَ تَسُوسُهُمْ الْأَنْبِيَاءُ كُلَّمَا هَلَكَ نَبِيٌّ خَلَفَهُ نَبِيٌّ وَإِنَّهُ لَا نَبِيَّ بَعْدِي وَسَتَكُونُ خُلَفَاءُ تَكْثُرُ قَالُوا فَمَا تَأْمُرُنَا قَالَ فُوا بِبَيْعَةِ الْأَوَّلِ فَالْأَوَّلِ وَأَعْطُوهُمْ حَقَّهُمْ فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ سَائِلُهُمْ عَمَّا اسْتَرْعَاهُمْ»

“Banu Isra’il were ruled over by the Prophets. When one Prophet died, another succeeded him; but after me there is no prophet and there will be caliphs and they will be quite large in number. His Companions said: What do you order us to do (in case we come to have more than one Caliph)? He said: The one to whom allegiance is sworn first has a supremacy over the others. Concede to them their due rights (i.e. obey them). Allah (Himself) will question them about the subjects whom He had entrusted to them.”

And he (saw) emphasized the Khilafah by saying:

«… فَإِنَّهُ مَنْ يَعِشْ مِنْكُمْ يَرَى بَعْدِي اخْتِلَافاً كَثِيراً فَعَلَيْكُمْ بِسُنَّتِي وَسُنَّةِ الْخُلَفَاءِ الرَّاشِدِينَ الْمَهْدِيِّينَ، وَعَضُّوا عَلَيْهَا بِالنَّوَاجِذِ وَإِيَّاكُمْ وَمُحْدَثَاتِ الْأُمُورِ فَإِنَّ كُلَّ مُحْدَثَةٍ بِدْعَةٌ وَإِنَّ كُلَّ بِدْعَةٍ ضَلَالَةٌ»

“Verily he among you who lives long will see great controversy, so you must keep to my Sunnah and to the Sunnah of the Khulafa ar-Rashideen (Rightly Guided Caliphs), those who guide to the right way. Cling to it stubbornly [literally: with your molar teeth]. Beware of newly invented matters [in the religion], for verily every bid’ah (innovation) is misguidance.”

The democratic transition is a heresy and a misguidance, the military rule is a heresy and a misguidance, the civil state is a heresy and a misguidance, and the republic is a heresy and a misguidance. And every system other than the Khilafah is heresy and misguidance because all of that is not from the Sunnah of the Prophet (saw), nor from the Sunnah of the Khulafa ar-Rashideen for it is mandatory on all of us to work hard to establish the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood, otherwise we are sinners as the Prophet (saw) said:

«مَنْ خَلَعَ يَداً مِنْ طَاعَةٍ لَقِيَ اللَّهَ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ لَا حُجَّةَ لَهُ وَمَنْ مَاتَ وَلَيْسَ فِي عُنُقِهِ بَيْعَةٌ مَاتَ مِيتَةً جَاهِلِيَّةً»

“He who throws off obedience will meet God on the day of resurrection without possessing any plea, and he who dies without having taken an oath of allegiance will die like a pagan.”

The Jahilliyah (pre-Islamic) death is the sinful death, and the sin will not be lifted from us unless we work seriously and sincerely with the workers to restore the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood.

O Honorable People, how can we be content to be led by the colonial Kuffar from the Americans, the British and others? How can we accept that these misguided people set our constitution on our behalf by which we are governed? How can we accept that they put us within their framework based on the exclusion of religion, and the establishment of life on the separation of religion from life?! The situation has turned upside down, so instead of us being the ones who carry to them the correct faith and just systems, we accept that they carry to us their false faith and corrupt systems!

Dear Brothers, the Islamic Ummah, and you are an integral part of it, in the past didn’t accept kufr and its rulings, and I don’t think you do. The Islamic Ummah’s history was a history of glory and dignity, an Ummah of great conquests and openings, an Ummah whose leaders used to address the emperors and the kings, saying: “Allah has sent us to bring the people out from the worship of other people to the worship of the Lord of the people, and from the oppression of religions to the justice of Islam, and from the narrowness of this world to the spaciousness of this world and the Hereafter.” So, return to your first life.

O Honorable People, we are promised to lead the world once again to goodness and justice as our ancestors led it, and here we see the fall of Western civilization intellectually and morally, until calling for the actions of Lot’s people, may Allah protect you from them, became rights imposed on states and peoples, for it is the civilization of anomaly and family disintegration, a civilization that accumulates money and impoverishes people.

As for the Islamic civilization, it is the one that rises the worlds, because it originally came as a mercy to them.

(وَمَا أَرْسَلْنَاكَ إِلَّا رَحْمَةً لِلْعَالَمِينَ)

“we have sent you ˹O Prophet˺ only as a mercy for the whole world.” [Al-Anbya 21:107].

And they are the provisions of the Lord of the Worlds that came with the faithful revelation to our honorable Messenger, may Allah’s prayers and peace be upon him.

And this is the time for the establishment of the second Khilafah Rashidah upon the method of the Prophethood, the promise of Allah (swt) who said,

(وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنْكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُمْ مِنْ بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْناً يَعْبُدُونَنِي لَا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئاً وَمَنْ كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَلِكَ فَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ)

“Allah has promised those of you who believe and do good that He will certainly make them successors in the land, as He did with those before them; and will surely establish for them their faith which He has chosen for them; and will indeed change their fear into security—˹provided that˺ they worship Me, associating nothing with Me. But whoever disbelieves after this ˹promise˺, it is they who will be the rebellious.” [An-Nur 24:55].

It is the glad tidings of the Prophet (saw) who said:

«تَكُونُ النُّبُوَّةُ فِيكُمْ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكاً عَاضّاً فَيَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَكُونَ ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكاً جَبْرِيَّةً فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ، ثُمَّ سَكَتَ»

“Prophethood shall remain among you as long as Allah wills. He will bring about its end and follow it with Khilafah on the method of Prophethood for as long as He wills and then bring about its end. Kingship shall then follow, to remain as long as Allah wills and then come to an end. There shall then be monarchical despotism which shall remain as long as Allah wills and come to an end upon His decree. There will then emerge Khilafah on the precepts of Prophethood’. Then he became silent.”

But it needs men and you are capable of it, if Allah wills, so let the Khilafah be established at our hands, so we will be among the winners with Allah, for we have no honor except by resuming the Islamic life, and we have no honor except with Islam, and we have no glory except with the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood, so come on, be its supporters and workers for it.

Dear Brothers, Hizb ut Tahrir invites you to work with it to resume the Islamic life, by establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood for there is no Islamic life except in the Khilafah. Hizb ut Tahrir has prepared a draft constitution for it of 191 articles, regulating all aspects of life. In governance, economy, social system, education policy, foreign policy, etc., until life returns to an Islamic life that pleases our Lord, and takes us out of the miserable life.

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ)

“O believers! Respond to Allah and His Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah stands between a person and their heart, and that to Him you will all be gathered.” [Al-Anfal 8:24]

Wassalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullah wa Barakatahu,

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

29 Jumada I 1444 – Friday, 23rd December 2022

No: HTS 1444 / 9

(Translated)