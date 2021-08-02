Special Coverage: After Two Decades of Crusader Warfare, Where has Afghanistan Reached?

On the 7th of October 2001, the head of kufr, America and its ally, Britain waged a savage war against Muslims. The US bombarded the Afghani cities: Kabul, Qandahar, Jalalabad and others with Tomahawk rockets, bombers and various weapons. These rockets and bombers launched from the air space, waters and lands of Muslims, which the treacherous rulers, particularly Pakistan and Uzbekistan, allowed the aggressors to use. This continued for some weeks without interruption. The Muslims showed great courage, and extraordinary resolve in resisting the aggressors, with the simple weapons they had compared to the forces of aggression. However, the intensive barbaric attack of the aggressors, together with the treachery of the rulers neighbouring Afghanistan, led to the downfall of Afghanistan in the hands of America in 2001.

The number of the Afghani victims during quarter of the past century reached more than two million. This huge number of victims was killed only in the period starting from the Russian invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 until the end of the American invasion in 2001. These immense Afghani sacrifices were unfortunately crowned with appointing Hamid Karzai, as a ruler puppet to America in Afghanistan.

The Bonn Agreement that laid down the new Afghan constitution was passed on December 5, 2001. America obtained Resolution Number 1386 from the Security Council to support this document. The constitution that was mentioned in the document gave to America, under the guise of UN, a distinct role in deciding the internal and external affairs of the Afghani people, and supervision over every matter in Afghanistan. So, the document stipulated the American presence in the formation of the constitutional committee, the formation of the civil servant committee, the activities and tasks of the government, any change related to the rules of proceedings of all the state departments, and supervision over the implementation of all the aspects of the document. This means America appointed itself as the actual ruler of the state, until Allah wills otherwise. This reveals the hidden intention of America that the purpose of the invasion was to control the Islamic region, rather than creating a liberal authority as claimed. In fact, its war that it waged under the name of fighting terrorism is an introduction to a crusader war against Islam and Muslims. America wants to consolidate its hegemony over the Muslim lands and to disassociate Islam from their life as they did and still do in Afghanistan and Iraq, and is it is recorded in their proposal of the Greater Middle East. It is a crusader war disclosed by the military, political and educational actions, which America pursues everywhere it settled in Islamic lands. Bush Jr. had even disclosed this aim since the first days of the events of 9/11 (2001). This came in his speech on September 16, 2001, where he declared that his war against terrorism is a crusader war. This is despite his speech coming only four days after the mentioned huge explosion incident, which is a period not enough to complete an investigation of an incident that is one percent of this event. This reveals the plans hidden in the backrooms of the American politicians against Islam and Muslims. Though he said, “this crusade” to rally the enemies of Islam around him; it however rallied the Muslims to resist him.

The American forces, aided by the international forces of ISAF and the NATO leadership failed to extend the control of the occupation, even incompletely, except on the capital. The rest of the Afghani regions beyond the capital, Kabul remained a theatre for the military operations that did not cease any day since the American occupation of Afghanistan.

All of this indicates that America was leaving Afghanistan with its tail between its legs, without leaving through negotiations that secure an influence for it that it could not achieve through war!

We in Hizb ut Tahrir realize that there are honest and sincere brothers in the Taliban, so it is to them whom we direct ourselves now:

1. That they rectify matters by ending these negotiations, so that they do not enable America to achieve what it could not achieve through war…

2. And that they are certain that the foremost issue for Muslims is the restoration of the Khilafah (Caliphate) after a long absence, for it is a Fard (obligation) mandated by Allah (swt) and an obedience to the Messenger of Allah (saw)…

3. And that they know that participation in the rule of a mixture of Islam and secularism is not acceptable to Allah (swt), for the All-Powerful and Almighty does not accept anything but what is good…

This is the truth for Allah (swt) said,[ فَمَاذَا بَعْدَ الْحَقِّ إِلَّا الضَّلَالُ ] “So what is there after Truth but for misguidance?” [TMQ Surah Yunus 10:32].

And following the Truth alone is what saves the Taliban, the country, its people and all the Muslims… This is what Hizb ut Tahrir advises you now, just as we advised you at the beginning of your rule to declare the Khilafah. However, you refused and then you knew that you had made a mistake by that refusal, as was stated by Mullah Omar, may Allah (swt) have mercy on him, in one of his sittings, but by then it was too late… and here we are repeating the same advice, so is there a positive response now?

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ ]

“O believers! Respond to Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw) when He calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah stands between a person and their heart, and that it is to Him that you will all be gathered.” [TMQ Surah Al-Anfal 8:24]

Friday, 20 Dhul Hijjah 1442 AH – 30 July 2021 CE