Social Media Has Exposed the Failure of Secular Democratic System and Its Proponents!

Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, shutdown the internet on Wednesday, 4 November 2020, when he launched the offensive in the northern region of Tigray. American President, Donald Trump is whining after being banned from social media giants as a result of being alleged to be the inciter of Wednesday, 6 January 2021 storming of the US Capitol Hill by his supporters. Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 shutdown social media two days before the Thursday, 14 January 2021 Elections!

Social media has become extremely ubiquitous and causing sleepless nights to the existing status quo. The elites envisaged a dual approach to both the owners and users of social media. As for the owners who are part of the establishment such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube etc., they are just there to realize two main purposes: first – making profits by commercializing their platforms and second – perpetrating the establishment’s evil agenda i.e. providing an avenue to spearhead the secular capitalist ideology across the world by all means.

As for the users, their main purposes are: first, making profits via their utilization and second, serving as the second-tier medium of perpetuating the evil secular capitalist agenda! This dual approach has not gone down well as envisioned by the status quo. That is exposed by the unfolding recent events such as the mentioned above including but not limited to the #EndSARS and #BlackLivesMatter amongst other online campaigns. Social media has become a poisoned chalice against the secular democratic system and its proponents precipitated their imminent collapse.

Social media has not only exposed the shenanigans known as personal freedom and freedom of speech, but has also exposed their double standard approach when utilized to curtail and vilify others who do not conform to the existing fundamental policies and laws governing secular states. Furthermore, it has proven to be an effective tool that has provided an avenue for those who have realized the inherent failure of the invalid secular capitalist ideology to act as a panacea to humanity’s problems and so are venting their anger against it and its proponents.

It is in the public domain that America’s hegemony is in its final phase before its inevitable collapse. It is not lost to every sane and politically inquisitive person across the world who followed the perilous journey towards the collapse of the UK’s dominance. The same is repeating itself with US as social media is capturing the sequels in real-time. As for the bans initiated by the platforms and despicable regimes, they are just parts of a bigger scheme to cover up the incalculable failures and catastrophes caused by the secular democratic system and its proponents. They are conducting desperate resuscitations!

Consequently, the bans are doing more damage to the status quo because their secular capitalist ideology is flawed and can no longer be saved. Even the blind and the deaf have seen and heard respectively the machinations emanating from the ailing secular democratic system. Therefore, what is happening in America, the so-called beacon and bastion of democracy, is an open confirmation that democracy is nothing but a clear fallacy planted in the minds of people to hoodwink them that they are superior than their Creator, Allah (swt).

Now is the moment for an alternative system of the Khilafah (Caliphate). A system that emanates from the Creator of the universe, man and life- Allah (swt). It is not a system of trial and error like its predecessors- then socialist / communist and now capitalism. All have originated from man’s limited mind that cannot comprehend the essence of its Creator, Allah (swt) unless guided by Him through His chosen Messengers and Prophets! Hence, the Khilafah system is founded upon the Islamic Shari’ah (Qur’an, Sunnah, Ijma’ Sahaba and Qiyas). It is imperative for any genuine seeker of change to be an active social media owner or user that calls for the resumption of the Islamic way of life via the reestablishment of the Khilafah system on the method of Prophethood. Say NO to cosmetic changes!

Ali Nassoro Ali

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir