[فَلَا تُطِعِ الْمُكَذِّبِينَ * وَدُّوا لَوْ تُدْهِنُ فَيُدْهِنُونَ]

“So don’t obey the deniers * They wish you would compromise so they would yield to you” [Al-Qalam: 8-9]

After the two-day talks in Doha on Afghanistan, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a brief press conference that countries in the region and beyond have come up with a “joint approach” on Afghanistan. “This gathering was not aimed at considering recognition of the Taliban rule, but to have a joint global stance”, he added. He did not provide further details on the ‘approach’ and ‘stance’ but said that another such meeting will also be held in the future. He also mentioned the continued presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan as a threat for the country, region and beyond.

Comment:

Guterres lies when he says the meeting was not held to consider recognition of the Taliban rule because a short while ago his Deputy Amina Mohammad while giving remarks at Princeton University said that Secretary General Antonio Guterres is set to call for a meeting of Afghanistan envoys of various countries in the coming two weeks aimed at recognizing the Taliban rule.

He also lies when he says that the participants have come up with what he called a “joint approach” because in this meeting they could not reach a common consensus and shared perspective – as they were unable to issue a joint statement at the end of the day. Likewise, they emphasized on continued engagement with the Taliban (by means of Carrot and Stick policy) and promised for another meeting after having addressed their discrepancies in this regard.

The UN called this meeting at the request of the Americans to bring the world into a common ground on engaging with the Taliban. But the United States is not what it used to be in 2001, nor is the UN the same and neither is the rest of the world the same to obey the unilateral policies dictated by the Americans. The global power structure is at the brink of becoming multipolar and there is not any political, economic or military solution presented by the US that is fully acceptable by the rest of the world.

This situation of the world is very similar to the time when the very first Islamic State was emerged. The Persian and Roman Empires at the time could not prevent the establishment and expansion of a vast Islamic state, nor could they prevent the loss of their territories to that state. Also, the superficial changes in the current regimes ruling over the Ummah have failed to address basic issues of the Ummah while the Ummah is going through another huge transformation. Among Ummah, there exists an extremely sincere political party that has not gone an inch astray from the methods of Prophet (saw) in its last 70 years of struggle. It hasn’t only designed pure Islamic systems and solutions for the affairs of the Ummah but it has also trained Muslim politicians as well as propagated widely among the Ummah regarding the Islamic System “the Rightly-Guided Caliphate”.

Consequently, the Islamic ‘Emirate’ in Afghanistan as well as others power holders in other Islamic lands must realize this reality and must give support (Nussrah) to Hizb ut Tahrir instead of engaging and compromising with the international community so that the Ummah would revive its lost Custodian “Rashida Khilafah” that would implement Islam internally and replace the capitalist and liberal democratic systems abroad to have the humanity get rid of the atrocities and injustices.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ اسْتَجِيبُواْ لِلّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُم لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُواْ أَنَّ اللّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ]

“O believers! Respond to Allah and His Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah stands between a person and their heart, and that to Him you will all be gathered.”

Saifullah Mustanir

Director of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan