Since the Destruction of the Khilafah, Demolition of Houses of Worship has become a Tragedy to the entire Muslims

Kenya Railways demolished Jamia’ Mosque at Kibos area in Kisumu County along with houses that were home to dozens of families over the rehabilitation of the Nairobi- Kisumu railway line. The mosque is one of the largest and oldest worshiping centres in Kisumu built around 83 years ago.

We, Hizb ut Tahrir / Kenya, condemn this unjust and immoral act committed against an existing court order to demolish the Mosque and the residential houses. It is crystal clear that the government has naturally failed to: harness good relations with the public particularly the Muslims. It has failed to guarantee security for property and houses of worship.

This anti-Islam act is indeed against the Muslims and leads to Allah’s anger.

(وَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّن مَّنَعَ مَسَاجِدَ اللَّـهِ أَن يُذْكَرَ فِيهَا اسْمُهُ وَسَعَىٰ فِي خَرَابِهَا)

“And who are more unjust than those who forbid that Allah’s Name be glorified and mentioned much in Allah’s mosques and strive for their ruin?” [Al-Baqara: 114]

Destruction of mosques has become a tragedy to the entire Muslim community and not only for the Nubian Muslim Community. This is because we are one Ummah and mosques have a high place in Islam as they are houses of Allah Ta’ala. This disgraceful act which deeply shows enmity against Muslims is a result of the international enmity as such cases are rampant in China where thousands of Mosques haven been demolished by the anti-Islam Chinese authorities. Lest we forget that the holy mosque of Al-Quds is occupied by the Jews who by day and night plot the desecration of the mosque by digging tunnels underneath it.

100 years of the anniversary of the destruction of the Khilafah, the Muslims have lost real protector of their sanctities among them being Mosques. It is a 100 years of assaults, attack and demolishing. This sad event should further stimulate Muslims to redouble their efforts in joining those working to re-establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood in one of the Muslim lands. It is the Khilafah which will guarantee security of property, life and houses of worship for Muslims and non-Muslims in the whole world.

#أقيموا_الخلافة

#ReturnTheKhilafah

#YenidenHilafet

#خلافت_کو_قائم_کرو

Shabani Mwalimu

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya

Press Release

30 Jumada II 1442 -Friday, 12th February 2021

No: AH 08 / 1442

