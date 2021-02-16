Since the Destruction of Our Caring Guardian and Shield, the Khilafah, We Have Been as Defenseless Orphans for a Hundred Islamic Hijri Years

The Islamic hijri centenary of the destruction of the Khilafah (Caliphate) falls on Rajab 1442 AH. Under the shade of the Khilafah, for over a thousand years, Muslims were global leaders in the diverse fields of politics, military, economy and education. However, assisted by traitors within the Arabs and Turks, the crusading European states finally destroyed our caring guardian after strenuous efforts. So how have we fared since, O Muslims? How?!

Without our guardian, we were weakened through division into more than fifty states. Instead of implementing Islam in any one of these states, rulers were installed that were loyal to the corrupt colonialist world order and systems. Instead of standing together as one armed forces, our troops were divided to confront each other across colonialist-drawn borders, rather than mobilizing to liberate Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa and Occupied Kashmir. Jihad was suspended, whilst the military of disbelieving nations roamed freely on our lands, as if they were their own inherited estate. Millions of children were orphaned, hundreds and thousands of Muslims were martyred and thousands of chaste Muslim women were raped. Our lands became battle grounds and booty for the Kafir colonialist states, whilst we became mere spectators, counting our dead and burying them. The colonialists exploited our huge resources, fuelling the economies of the West, whilst we became the very characterization of poverty and hardship. Our current economic misery is indeed a far cry from the time of the Khilafah when the Baytul Maal collected Zakah, Ushr and Kharaaj from the wealthy, distributing them to our needy such that the needs were met and burdens were lifted.

O Muslims of Pakistan!

The West wants us to believe that we are a spent force and cannot resist its corrupt world order, so that we feel compelled to live as slaves to the colonialist world order and civilization. However, the Muslim World is blessed by Allah (swt) with abundant resources, strategic locations, youthful population, millions of troops desiring martyrdom and victory, modern weaponry and, above all else, the one Deen of Truth, Islam. It is only the re-establishment of the Khilafah that will unlock our actual potential, ruling us by all that Allah (swt) has revealed. Hizb ut Tahrir, the faithful guide that does not lie to its people, has prepared a complete constitution, as well as laws and policies for the coming Khilafah, and calls all of us to join its struggle.

Change in the Muslim World will only ever take place after uprooting the current setup and ruler, with Pakistan as an ideal place to be honored with the establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood. We are seeing that with the passage of each day our slavery to the West is deepening. The bitter fruit of the hundred years of following the West is all around us, suffocating us with its stench. Is it still not time for us to bring back Islam and its ruling system? Indeed, the time for return of the Khilafah is overdue! So let us strive to restore our lost dignity and honor, through re-establishing our guardian and shield, the Khilafah. Inspired by Revelation (Wahee) from Allah (swt), through the Blessed Spirit, Gibraeel (as), the Messenger of Allah (saw) conveyed to his (saw) Ummah, «إِنَّمَا الْإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ» “Indeed, the Imam (Khaleefah) is a shield, from behind whom you fight and by whom you are protected.” (Muslim).

#أقيموا_الخلافة

#ReturnTheKhilafah

#YenidenHilafet

#خلافت_کو_قائم_کرو

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

1st Rajab 1442 – Saturday 13th February 2021

No: 1442 /50

