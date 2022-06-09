Shooting at Protesters: It is the Approach of Tyrants and Legitimizes the Muslim’s Infallible Blood

On Friday, 3/6/2022, a number of people were injured as a result of live bullets fired at angry demonstrators protesting the hike in electricity prices and the long hours of power cuts, in the city of Afrin in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

In conjunction with the events in Afrin, another demonstration took place in front of the Electricity Company in the city of Jindires in Afrin countryside, which was met with live bullets fired at the demonstrators, resulting in injuries. While one of the demonstrators died as a result of an injury he sustained, then demonstrations followed in different areas.

Regarding these events, it was necessary to emphasize the following:

First: Confronting the protesters’ movement with live bullets, and the terrors of cities, villages and towns, and their simultaneous uprising in support of the movement of our people in Afrin, brings back to our memories the days of the first revolution, confirms to us of the similarity of the criminal mentality and the unity of its approach despite the diversity of those who insult it, and the unity of the revolution despite the cunning of its enemies to tear its territory and differentiating between its regions.

Second: The people’s movement to lift the oppression of the factional system, profit-making companies and others indicates the vitality of the Ummah’s sons, and that the revolution is still burning in their souls.

Third: The aware and sincere collective movement is the active and productive movement, unlike the individual movement or the movement based on reactions, and it is the guarantee and fortress of not riding it or containing it from any side whatsoever.

Fourth: Creating problems and crises should not distract the people of the revolution from their basic cause, which is the overthrow of the regime and the establishment of the rule of Islam. The Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood. This is the vital issue of Muslims regarding which Muslims must take the measure of life or death.

Fifthly: The burning and destruction incidents and the resulting shooting and killing are the responsibility of the Turkish regime and the factional system, which lacked the mentality of care, and were dominated by the mentality of tax collection.

Sixth: The factional system linked to state intelligence; It is a partner in putting pressure on people to break their will, and creating side problems to distract them from their main goal of overthrowing the regime and establishing the rule of Islam.

O Muslims in the blessed land of Ash-Sham:

All types of energy such as oil, gas, electricity, water, or other things that are used as fuel in homes or factories… It is not permissible for the state or any other party to give it to individuals, institutions or companies, because this energy is from the public property of the Ummah. On authority of some Companions said:

«غَزوْتُ مَعَ النَّبِيِّ ﷺ، فَسَمِعْتُهُ يَقُولُ: النَّاسُ شُرَكَاءُ فِي ثَلاَثٍ: فِي الكَلأِ، وَالمَاءِ، وَالنَّارِ»

“I went on an expedition with the Prophet (saw) and heard him say,

“People are partners in three things: pasture, water and fire”

[Narrated by Ahmad and Abu Dawud].

The word ‘fire’ includes all types of energy mentioned above. The state in Islam is obliged by Islam to extract this energy and distribute it among the people. and it only takes a small fee from them that does not exceed the cost in order to organize this distribution and not for the sake of profit.

O Muslims in Ash-Sham, the abode of Islam:

The types of injustice and exhaustion that is committed on the people are not only caused by the corruption of the factional system and the corruption of their governments, institutions and companies, but the corruption of the systems and laws they enact, that guarantee them the looting of the Ummah’s money for their own interests.

The systems and laws that are applied in the so-called liberated areas and in the rest of the Muslim countries are man-made, secular, capitalist systems that separate religion from the state, people legislate them according to their interests and according to their whims and desires, at the expense of people’s interests and suffering, which leads to misery, deprivation and hardship of living, Allah (swt) says:

[فَإِمَّا يَأْتِيَنَّكُمْ مِنِّي هُدًى فَمَنِ اتَّبَعَ هُدَايَ فَلاَ يَضِلُّ وَلاَ يَشْقَى، وَمَنْ أَعْرَضَ عَنْ ذِكْرِي فَإِنَّ لَهُ مَعِيشَةً ضَنْكاً وَنَحْشُرُهُ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ أَعْمَى]

“And if there should come to you guidance from Me – then whoever follows My guidance will neither go astray [in the world] nor suffer [in the Hereafter] * And whoever turns away from My remembrance – indeed, he will have a depressed life, and We will gather him on the Day of Resurrection blind.” [Ta-Ha: 123-124].

Therefore, it is incumbent upon all Muslims, if they want the pleasure of Allah (swt), and to live a dignified and happy life under the rule of Islam, far from misery, they must work with the workers to change the corrupt reality and establish the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood.

In conclusion, we call on our revolutionary people in all the liberated areas to be on the level of awareness and of the event, so they see the cunning of their enemies and their political traps, on top of which is the deadly political solution and the kufr secular constitution that America engineered through its tools and crafts… and to hold on to their covenant to continue their revolution to the end and preserve the sacrifices of their martyrs; that its fruit is only the rule of Islam, despite the wishes of all those who seek the crooked way, from the enemies of Islam and their henchmen in our lands. In that is the glory of this world and the bliss of the Hereafter, by permission of Allah, Azza Wa Jal.

Ahmad Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

6 Dhu al-Qi’dah 1443 – Sunday 5th 2022

