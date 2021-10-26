Shameless Pano-Report on Islamic Education is Pure Framing and Rabble-Rousing

This week on “Pano” of the VRT (The Flemish Public Broadcast Company in Belgium) investigated how Islamic education in schools is organized content-wise and what influence Morocco, Turkey and the Gulf States have on various mosques in Belgium. Among other things, the report discussed Muslims experiencing political pressure regarding their religious experience and that certain checks are conducted by the Moroccan embassy. Turkish imams affiliated to the Diyanet umbrella would lean closely towards the party of President Erdogan and funding received from Gulf States comes from organizations that are allegedly tied to terrorist elements. The Belgian government is hereby following in the footsteps of the Dutch government regarding foreign influence and funding of mosques.

It is poignant that a so-called objective investigation is so prejudiced containing the usual false clichés to further problematize Islam. This is not a surprise since there has been an assimilation policy going on for quite a while with the goal to change the Islamic practice of Muslims supported by numerous projects for the so-called “modern Islam”. Nonetheless, it is still poignant to see how far they go each time. Leni Franken (researcher and expert on ideological and religious subjects) complains about the contents of Islamic learning plans and books and that they were not adapted to the “Belgian context”. This is a new low-point in crossing the border between church and state in a so-called secular environment.

Complaints are made because Muslim students are educated in the existence of Allah (swt), which is the core of the Islamic faith. And then there are the usual topics like how belief relates to science, women’s rights and homosexuality. Franken points out in the same investigation that it is important to expose Muslim youths to concepts like the theory of evolution. She even voiced her criticism against a Muslim executive which was established by the Belgian government as to develop a “European Islam”, saying they should act as a monitoring body.

Without any nuance, Belgians proceed to fully attack Islam by means of demonization and pleading that the Flemish government should dictate how Muslims understand and experience Islam, something which is in direct contradiction to their own principles. Moreover, this false outcry regarding foreign influence is totally out of line as the colonial West with its imperialist policy is happy to work together with their agents in Muslims lands to subjugate the Muslims.

It is of crucial importance to us Muslims that we are aware of their agenda and to keep a hold of our Islamic identity, for ourselves as well as the generations to come. We cannot accept these kinds of framing and lies. More than ever should we unite as a community to protect the core of our Deen which they question. May Allah assist us.

[وَيَمكُرونَ وَيَمكُرُ اللَّهُ وَاللَّهُ خَيرُ الماكِرينَ]

“They planned, but Allah also planned. And Allah is the best of Planners” [Al-Anfaal:30]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in The Netherlands

Press Release

4 Rabi’ I 1443 – Monday, 11th October 2021

No: 02 / 1443