Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir in Russia Continue to Call to Islam Despite the Repression!

On July 10, the Memorial Human Rights Center published the lists of the political prisoners. There are 333 people on the lists: 270 of them are imprisoned in connection with the exercise of the right to freedom of religion or religious affiliation, 63 – for other political reasons.

Comment:

The criminal power of Russia has repeatedly proved its hatred of Islam and Muslims, waging a brutal war against Muslims both on its territory and abroad. The statements of human rights organizations once again confirm these claims.

At the moment when the COVID-19 pandemic looms over the country, the people fall ill and die, people stay at home because of the fear of this illness and the quarantine imposed by the government, while the government continues to persecute the sincere dawah carriers. For example, searches and arrests of Muslims in Crimea are regularly conducted, and sentences are passed on trials in other regions of Russia.

More than half of the political prisoners in Russia are Hizb ut Tahrir Shabab (members). To date, 192 Muslims have been recognized as political prisoners on the lists of the Memorial Human Rights Center, persecuted on charges of membership in the Hizb ut Tahrir political party. Recently, the names of 19 more Shabab were included in the lists.

10 Muslims from St. Petersburg:

Karim Ibragimov,

Eldar Ramazanov,

Magomed Akhimov,

Islam Akhmedov,

Artur Akhmedov,

Eldar Mamedov,

Mirzobarot Mirzosharipov,

Farhod Nurmatov,

Maxim Tsvetkov

Aziz Yusufov,

3 Muslims from Moscow:

Khotamzhon Karimov,

Altynbek uulu Abdymanap

Rakhmiddin Kamolov,

6 Muslims from the occupied Crimea:

Akramzhon Abdullaev,

Ayder Dzhapparov,

Nematzhon Isroilov,

Riza Omerov,

Enver Omerov

Enver Seytosmanov.

Despite the fact that Hizb ut Tahrir is not going to revive the Islamic way of life in Russia and does not fight for power, the Shabab are given long prison terms, their relatives and friends are persecuted, and the trials are formally held with systematic violations. Even political prisoners – opposition members of the government do not receive such terms and are not persecuted, as Muslims who are dawah carriers.

It is obvious that the criminal power of Russia is shaking with fear of the inevitable future, when, according to the method of Prophethood, the Second righteous state of the Khilafah (Caliphate) will be revived, which will make it responsible for its crimes. This fear of the revival of Islam and the righteous state of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the world stage drives this government crazy, which by its crazy actions is trying to postpone the revival of Islam and Muslims. But all their attempts are unsuccessful. We see that the Hizb Shabab continue their call for the revival of the Islamic way of life, despite all the oppression.

19 years or 24 years of imprisonment do not frighten the Muslims of Russia who, knowing that they will be persecuted by the criminal authorities, join Hizb ut Tahrir’s work on the revival of the righteous state of the Khilafah (Caliphate) according to the method of Prophethood that Allah promised and our beloved Prophet Muhammad ﷺ prophesied: «تَكُونُ النُّبُوَّةُ فِيكُمْ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكًا عَاضًّا فَيَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَكُونَ ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكًا جَبْرِيَّةً فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ ثُمَّ سَكَتَ» “There will be Prophethood for as long as Allah wills it to be, then He will remove it when He wills, then there will be Khilafah on the Prophetic method and it will be for as long as Allah wills, then He will remove it when He wills, then there will be biting Kingship for as long as Allah Wills, then He will remove it when He wills, then there will be oppressive kingship for as long as Allah wills, then he will remove it when He wills, and then there will be Khilafah upon the Prophetic method” and then he remained silent.” (Ahmad)

Eldar Khamzin

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir