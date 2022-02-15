Seminar in Adana (Turkey): In Search of Islamic Solutions for the Economic Crisis

Within the scope of series of conferences and seminars organized by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey under the title, “The Islamic Solutions for the Economic Crisis”, representatives from political parties, non-governmental organizations, local media, and educators gathered in Adana.

Conversation continued, starting with the opening speech of Ustaadh Ahmad Saba, presenting Ust. Musa Bayoglu. After the presentation, the questions and answers session began, where the participants offered valuable contributions with their questions, their views and opinions. In which Hakki Eren, Abdullah Imamoglu, Musa Bayoglu, Muhammad Hanefi Yagmur answered the posed questions.

In our seminar, it was emphasized that the solutions and rulings of Islam in every field should be put on the agenda, and that Islam has detailed and original solutions in administration, economics, education and social fields, and that it must be expressed in every platform.

The meeting ended with the desire and assurance of the significance in holding consultation and solutions meetings like these continuously in all fields.

Click Here for more information

Saturday, 28 Jumada al-Akhir 1443 AH – 29 January 2022 CE

More Details, Visit Websites of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey:

Official Site: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Facebook: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Twitter: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Instagram: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

YouTube: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Koklu Degisim Magazine