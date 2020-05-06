Seeking the Excellence of Patience as a Believer

Allah (swt) tests all of His servants in different ways to show them, on the Day of Resurrection, how they dealt with His trials. So, remember His servant and Messenger Ayub (as). He was tested with his wealth, his family and then his health. Ayub (as) was afflicted by an illness that didn’t spare a single part of his body, except of his heart, and he was tested until no relatives and no friends stayed with him, with the exception of his wife, may Allah (swt) be pleased with her. His unique conception of Sabr showed that he did not complain about his difficult situation and still praised Allah (swt) and was grateful for everything. Allah (swt) commanded him, saying, إِنَّا وَجَدْنَاهُ صَابِرًا نِعْمَ الْعَبْدُ إِنَّهُ أَوَّابٌ “Indeed, We found him patient, an excellent servant. Indeed, he was one repeatedly turning back [to Allah].” [Qur’an 38:44]

After 18 years of suffering, Allah (swt) healed him again and gave him back his wealth and his family. Ayub (as) was still patient like in the past 18 years and before. وَمَن يَتَّقِ اللَّهَ يَجْعَل لَّهُ مَخْرَجًا * وَيَرْزُقْهُ مِنْ حَيْثُ لَا يَحْتَسِبُ وَمَن يَتَوَكَّلْ عَلَى اللَّهِ فَهُوَ حَسْبُهُ إِنَّ اللَّهَ بَالِغُ أَمْرِهِ قَدْ جَعَلَ اللَّهُ لِكُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدْرًا “And whosoever has Taqwa of Allah, He will make a way for him to get out (from every difficulty). And He will provide him from (sources) he never could imagine. And whosoever puts his trust in Allah, then He will suffice him. Verily, Allah will accomplish his purpose. Indeed, Allah has set a measure for all things.” [Qur’an 65: 2-3]

The story of Ayub (as) contains important and valuable lessons for us. One of them is the teaching to strengthen our heart in trials and to endure all hardness with the constant glorification and reminder of Allah (swt). Another lesson is that enduring suffering with patience and steadfastness is one of the best and safest ways to get closer to Allah (swt). We see that As-Sabirin are really thus who when afflicted with calamity, say: الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُم مُّصِيبَةٌ قَالُواْ إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ “Truly, to Allah we belong and truly, to Him we shall return.” [Al-Baqarah: 156]. Those who recite this statement to comfort themselves in the face of their loss, know that they belong to Allah (swt) and that He does what He wills with His servants. They also know that nothing and no deed, even if it was the weight of an atom, will be lost with Allah (swt) on the Day of Resurrection. These facts thus compel them to admit that they are Allah’s (swt) servants and that their return will be to Him in the Hereafter.

Furthermore, the most important message of Sabr is that we not only endure suffering without complaining, but that we continue to hold on to Allah (swt) rope and continue to perform our duties with steadfastness. This means, that if we are attacked by a disaster, are ill or are in a difficult life situation, we should not be satisfied with it simply by enduring our suffering and waiting for a change. We must continue to meet our commitments to our Deen and stand patiently and steadfastly against the difficulties and complications like a strong wall which never fall, except with the permission of Allah (swt). The test of Ayub (as) was whether he continues to praise Allah (swt) and hold on to his Deen without being manipulated by his life circumstances. So, in the same way, our test today is whether we pronounce the Haqq even in difficult living conditions and defend ourselves against injustice and stand up for Islam, for the Ummah, for the implementation of the Shariah laws and for the reestablishment of the second Khilafah (Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood, or just sit and wait for a change.

The excellent patient servant of today is the one who is satisfied with every fate, whatever it may be, endures all the difficulties on Allah (swt) way and continues to strive for Islam until he has reached his last breath!

وَلَنَبْلُوَنَّكُمْ حَتَّى نَعْلَمَ الْمُجَاهِدِينَ مِنكُمْ وَالصَّابِرِينَ وَنَبْلُوَ أَخْبَارَكُمْ

“And surely, We shall try you till We test those who strive hard (for the cause of Allah) and As-Sabirin (the patient), and We shall test your facts (i.e., the one who is a liar, and the one who is truthful).” [Surah Muhammad 47:31].

Amanah Abed

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir