Salvation of the Ummah from its Crises and Preservation its Dignity can only be Achieved by Following the Path of Islam

What Muslims Need Today are Sincere Rulers who Seek to Serve them and Lift them out of Disasters

The Ummah of Islam passes a very painful memory; it is the memory of the demolition of the Islamic State whose foundations were established by the Messenger of Allah ﷺ in Medina, then passed on by Muslims, generation after generation. They straightened out what was crooked from it, and renewed what was cracked from its structure, so it lasted for nearly 13 centuries. It was truly a beacon of justice, a bastion of dignity, a haven for all oppressed, and the strong bulwark of the Islamic Ummah, chasing injustice and unjust people, and spreading goodness around the people by carrying the law of Islam to the nations of the earth through Dawah and jihad. And its subjects – Muslims and non-Muslims – lived in it in security and harmony.

However, under inattention of its protectors, deviation in the behavior of its people, intense conspiracy and malice from its enemies, and the help from the Arabs and the Turks traitors, led at the time by the criminal of the century Mustafa Kemal, the product of Britain, the enemy of Islam and Muslims, and its poisoned knife who stabbed the heart of the ummah and betrayed the Khaleefah (caliph) of Muslims, so he abolished the ruling system in it: the one Khilafah (caliphate) system, to establish a secular state with no identity other than the hatred of Arabism and Islam on a drastic indelible day from the memory of those who are sincere to their Lord and their Islamic Aqeedah; on 28 Rajab Muharram in 1342 AH corresponding to 03/03/1924 CE. So the world darkened, its sun has escaped, the truth has gone, and the goodness receded for 99 years, as the most severe disasters and calamities afflict nations.

Since then, the Ummah became the Archery range of the disbelieving occupiers, who have desecrated its lands, violated its sanctities, plundered its bounties and torn it apart by erecting borders and dams between its parts. They set the fire of ignorance through the stinking national, patriotic and sectarian conflicts, removed the provisions of Allah’s law, which governed the Ummah throughout the rule of the Khilafah, and replaced them with man-made laws from the Kufr doctrine of capitalism, and ignited the fire of wars between the brothers of religion and destiny, bringing the Ummah to the brink of poverty and humiliation, dominated by unemployment, and killed by diseases such as the Coronavirus pandemic that has prevailed today and spread in the world. They placed over the people rulers as agents who are loyal to them and carry out their conspiracies, without a sincere pursuit of them to help the people from what has befallen them, citing the depression of markets and contrived economic crises, such as the drop in oil prices, while they had looted people’s money and became the rich ones. Like them are the states of arrogance and injustice, which spend huge amounts of money to explore space, produce weapons of mass destruction, establish stadiums and theatres, and monopolize effective drugs to preserve their prices, without working to help people those suffering from chronic and incurable diseases.

How needy we are – as this is the case – of a divine state as the Khilafah state (Caliphate), and a just imam who seeks to lift people out of their crises and poverty, and to do justice to the oppressed, and to take care of their affairs in a way that guarantees their security and dignity by arbitrating the law of Allah Almighty in them, and purifies the country from the abomination of the colonial disbelievers.

وَنُرِيدُ أَنْ نَمُنَّ عَلَى الَّذِينَ اسْتُضْعِفُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ وَنَجْعَلَهُمْ أَئِمَّةً وَنَجْعَلَهُمُ الْوَارِثِينَ * وَنُمَكِّنَ لَهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ

“And We wanted to confer favor upon those who were oppressed in the land and make them leaders and make them inheritors * And establish them in the land.” [Al-Qasas: 5-6]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Iraq

Saturday, 26th Rajab 1441 AH

21/03/2020 CE

Issue No: 1441 / 07