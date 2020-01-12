Salvation of the Nation from its Crises and Preserving its Dignity can only be Achieved by Following the Path of Islam

Three months have passed since the start of the popular movement in Iraq, which has increased in frequency and severity to include large sectors of the people, represented in various specializations in society such as doctors, engineers, university students, legal persons, businessmen, and holders of scientific degrees with the unemployed armies, as well as some tribesmen in the central and southern provinces, and almost all the people – except a little – are involved in these demonstrations in support of the uprisings after their impatience with the massive injustices and the tragic reality resulting from the policies of successive governments placed by the Kafir since 2003.

Despite the almost complete disruption of life in several facilities of the country, the ruling groups are still taking their place by the methods of prevarication and giving the impression to the masses that they are reforming the corrupt reality as a way to stay and hold onto the reins of power by rotating some of the dark faces! With the continued kidnappings of activists and the physical liquidation practiced by the Iranian armed groups, these crimes do not increase the protesters except to be more assertive on their same positions regarding the rejection of the ruling party as a whole. The country has become without a leader managing the affairs of its people; the government has resigned, “and His Excellency” President Barham Saleh is between the fire of the revolutionary youth, and between the pressures of the corrupt parties who throw the blame on the constitution to be the cause of the ruined situation, so it has failed so far to assign a successor to the resigned Prime Minister Abdel-Mahdi, despite the missed constitutional deadlines that made them a laughing stock for every observer!

In the face of this intractable situation, America has become a crux of misfortune to its workers in Iraq, resentful of their failure to contain the angry street, and it was only after the fact that – after a long silence on Iran’s orgies and its extended arms in the country – it sacrificed one of its fiercest dogs, Qassem Soleimani, who had licked the blood of many innocent people in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen. America did so in retaliation for the wound (its pride) as a superpower after storming its embassy in Baghdad from militias that it supervised on the one hand, and an attempt to flirt with the masses that reject it and its clients on the other hand, and thirdly in preparation for arranging the situation in Iraq later by pushing a new agent whose image has not been burnt yet by assigning governance to him, so he may take the country out of its present crisis.

Dear revolutionary youth:

As we shine a light on the reality of your suffering and simplify the facts clearly before you, we surely and sincerely advise and warn you against the consequences of following the Kafir’s doctrines in politics and their management of people’s affairs through the delusions of the Kafir’s democracy and blatant secularism, which may drag you behind its false dreams moving you away from the path of the salvation that Allah the Almighty (swt) wanted you to bring down the law of the true pure Islam upon the disturbing of hideous sectarianism and stinking racism, so return to Islam as under it is justice, security and a good life. وَأَنِ احْكُمْ بَيْنَهُمْ بِمَا أَنْزَلَ اللَّهُ وَلَا تَتَّبِعْ أَهْوَاءَهُمْ وَاحْذَرْهُمْ أَنْ يَفْتِنُوكَ عَنْ بَعْضِ مَا أَنْزَلَ اللَّهُ إِلَيْكَ فَإِنْ تَوَلَّوْا فَاعْلَمْ أَنَّمَا يُرِيدُ اللَّهُ أَنْ يُصِيبَهُمْ بِبَعْضِ ذُنُوبِهِمْ وَإِنَّ كَثِيراً مِنَ النَّاسِ لَفَاسِقُونَ * أَفَحُكْمَ الْجَاهِلِيَّةِ يَبْغُونَ وَمَنْ أَحْسَنُ مِنَ اللَّهِ حُكْماً لِقَوْمٍ يُوقِنُونَ “And so judge between them by what Allah has revealed and follow not their vain desires, but beware of them lest they turn you far away from some of that which Allah has sent down to you. And if they turn away, then know that Allah’s Will is to punish them for some sins of theirs. And truly, most of men are Fasiqun (rebellious and disobedient to Allah).* Do they then seek the judgement of (the Days of) Ignorance? And who is better in judgement than Allah for a people who have firm Faith.” [Surah Al-Maidah: 49- 50]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Iraq

Sunday, 10th Jumada I 1441 AH

05/01/2020 CE

Issue No: 1441 / 06