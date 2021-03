This is a webinar organized on the 23rd February 2021 by Salaamedia Radio Channel, South Africa to address the consequences of the destruction of the Khilafah state 100 years ago in the Hijri calendar. It discusses the tragedies that affected the Muslim lands and Muslims globally as a result of the loss of this Islamic leadership, and the obligation upon Muslims to re-establish this state with urgency.

Tuesday, 11 Rajab 1442 AH – 23 February 2021 CE