Sadyr Zhaparov Uses the Country’s Schools in the Fight against Islamic Call

The press service of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov said on 4 May: “Sadyr Zhaparov paid an unscheduled visit to General Secondary School No. 77 in Bishkek and participated in a lesson on the history of the development of religions for ninth grade students. This subject has been introduced in the curriculum since September 2023 on the initiative of the Head of the State.

The head of the state explained to the students that knowledge of the values of traditional religions is in demand today, since various currents are actively spreading their information through various channels to recruit new followers and passing it off as religious values.

The President emphasised that in order to prevent falling into various radical religious movements, it is important to impart correct information about religion to the younger generation, and the school subject will not only help to give the youth a correct view of religion, but will also help to educate their families and close environment about religious issues”.

Comment:

Kyrgyzstan is a secular state whose constitution establishes that religion is separate from life. The education system of this state naturally includes the teaching of religion separated from life to Muslims of the country in the framework of the spiritual-priestly image where religion is forbidden to interfere in worldly affairs such as politics, the economy, the social system and others.

It is clear from S. Zhaparov’s words that the subject of the history of religious development is not aimed at studying Islam and its implementation in life and studying what religion is true, but is only used as a tool to alienate young people from the truth and oppose Islam and Muslims working to revive Islam in life.

Despite the fact that it has long been clear that secularism, secularity and the ideas of democracy are the evils that spread wickedness and misery in the country, the authorities continue to implant into the minds of young people the vicious ideas of separation of religion from life, that religion is evil and backwardness, and that a call for a revival of the Islamic way of life is extremism and terrorism.

S. Zhaparov’s reign was marked by a struggle against Muslims calling for a revival of the Islamic way of life. Every Muslim and Muslim woman calling for Islam became a target for the special services in the fight against so-called “Islamic extremism and terrorism”. Dozens of Muslims in the country, including women, have been arrested in the last year, hundreds of Muslims are in the prisons of the tyrant.

But no matter how much the vicious authorities try to turn the country’s Muslims away from Islam and Muslims, the nation is reviving from its slumber and joining the work of reviving the Islamic way of life in the righteous state of Khilafah (Caliphate)! Allah Almighty promises victory to Muslims and establishment of their religion despite all intrigues of disbelievers. Allah Almighty has said in His Noble Book:

﴿يُرِيدُونَ أَن يُطْفِؤُواْ نُورَ اللّهِ بِأَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَيَأْبَى اللّهُ إِلاَّ أَن يُتِمَّ نُورَهُ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْكَافِرُونَ﴾

“They wish to extinguish Allah’s light with their mouths, but Allah will only allow His light to be perfected, even to the dismay of the disbelievers” [9:32]

Eldar Khamzin

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir