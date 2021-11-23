Ruwaybidah, son of Ruwaybidah, is Striving Again for Power

The son of ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, 49-year-old Saif al-Islam is running for president. General elections are due on December 24th.

A graduate of European universities, Saif al-Islam was considered one of the most loyal associates of Muammar Gaddafi and was involved in Libya’s foreign relations with Western countries. (Source: ru.euronews.com)

Comment:

If someone believes that Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is not involved in the crimes committed by his father, Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi for decades against Muslims of this country, he is deeply mistaken.

No criminal ruler can remain in power without relying on a group of loyal supporters who together intimidate the population of their state.

Therefore, there is no difference between Muammar Gaddafi and his “devoted supporter”, his son – Saif al-Islam Gaddafi.

Undoubtedly, the Western patrons of his father, who for many years turned a blind eye to the crimes of M. Gaddafi in exchange for the right to plunder the wealth of Libya, are behind the Gaddafi Jr.’s attempt to run for the presidency of Libya.

The Western backers of the Gaddafi family do not hesitate to slip their old loyal agents to the Ummah, thus showing the contempt with which they treat the Muslims of Libya in particular and the Ummah of Muhammad (saw) in general. After all, they do not bother to prepare new dictators with a new face for the Ummah, and rely on the old ones, in the hope that the Ummah has a short memory and has forgotten about their crimes.

However, today the Muslims of Libya have a much greater consciousness than before, and when assessing Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, they will be guided by the following words of the Messenger of Allah (saw):

«سَيَأْتِي عَلَى النَّاسِ سَنَوَاتٌ خَدَّاعَاتُ، يُصَدَّقُ فِيهَا الْكَاذِبُ وَيُكَذَّبُ فِيهَا الصَّادِقُ، وَيُؤْتَمَنُ فِيهَا الْخَائِنُ وَيُخَوَّنُ فِيهَا الْأَمِينُ، وَيَنْطِقُ فِيهَا الرُّوَيْبِضَةُ». قِيلَ: وَمَا الرُّوَيْبِضَةُ؟ قَالَ: «الرَّجُلُ التَّافِهُ فِي أَمْرِ الْعَامَّةِ»

“People will be comprehended by years of lies. When a liar is considered to be truthful, and a truthful person is considered a liar. When the traitor will be trusted, and the faithful will be betrayed, and when the word will be for ruwaybida.” He was asked: “Who is Ruwaybida?” He (saw) replied: “A worthless person who will talk about common affairs!” (al-Hakim).

Fadl Amzayev

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Ukraine