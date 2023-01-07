Rumours of a Technocrat Setup Prove the Current System Has No Solutions to Problems. It is Time for a New Politics and a New State, through the Re-Establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate)

Hoping to solve economic problems, through a technocratic setup, is a fool’s dream. Throughout Pakistan’s history, the economy has already been run by technocrats, imported from the IMF, World Bank and other Western, economic, and colonialist institutions. Even today, the people who are being nominated for the technocrat setup have already been tried and tested. They are equally involved in sinking the ship of the economy. This move to bring them into power is aimed at imposing more stringent IMF conditions. These include raising electricity, oil and gas prices, in order to revive the IMF program, after the Ninth Review. These are the conditions which the political parties are afraid to fulfill. They are worried about the loss of their political capital. They may have to bear the consequences in the upcoming elections. So the threat of the technocrat setup is to force the political regime to further strangle the people. Otherwise the job will be handed over to the economic hitmen.

Pakistan’s economic intelligentsia has a set formula for Pakistan’s pressing problems. Every successive government has been trying to implement this continuously. These include increasing: exports, remittances, foreign investment, the tax net, documentation of the economy, whilst reducing; imports and fiscal and current account deficits. After these measures fail, the IMF forces the government to undertake short cut measures, increasing: oil, gas, electricity prices, tax rates, privatization of public and state properties, whilst reducing development spending. This causes the economy to stagnate. People become unemployed and inflation rises. Then a failed attempt is made to revive the economy, by squeezing the people for taxes, whilst putting them in the debt traps of the Riba usurers. This vicious cycle continues.

The time has come for capitalist economists to admit the failure of their ideology. They must admit that, in democracy, the capitalist class obtains privileges through legislative influence and regulatory capture. The consequences are borne by the common people, through excessive direct and indirect taxation. They must admit that due to interest (riba), Pakistan is bleeding financially due to huge interest payments. They must admit that due to privatization, electricity, oil and gas are becoming out of reach for the people. They must admit that fiat currency has created a storm of inflation, whilst gold and silver currency will stabilize local and international trade. Let them admit that capitalism has failed, whilst the time has come to solve the problems it has created, by re-establishing the Khilafah (Caliphate) in the Muslim world.

O People of Power and Strength! Neither Pakistan, nor its people, cannot afford more experiments. The Khilafah will solve the problems of Pakistan’s economy, through Islamic Shariah rulings. The Khilafah will lead this Ummah to revival, through the unification of the Muslim World and the implementation of Islamic ideology, by the permission of Allah (swt). Come forth grant your Nussrah (material support) for the implementation of the Revelation of Allah (swt).

(وَلَوْ أَنَّهُمْ أَقَامُوا التَّوْرَاةَ وَالْإِنْجِيلَ وَمَا أُنْزِلَ إِلَيْهِمْ مِنْ رَبِّهِمْ لَأَكَلُوا مِنْ فَوْقِهِمْ وَمِنْ تَحْتِ أَرْجُلِهِمْ)

“Had the People of the Book observed the Torah and the Gospel, and all that had been revealed to them from their Lord, sustenance would have been showered over them from above and risen from beneath their feet.” [TMQ Surah Al-Maida 5:66]

12 Jumada II 1444 – Thursday, 5th January 2022

