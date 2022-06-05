Rukban Camp, Betrayal and the Return of the Displaced to a Previous Era

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 4 families left the al-Rukban camp, which is located on the eastern borders of Syria with Jordan and Iraq, and has documented the departure of 18 families and 19 youths in six batches to regime-controlled areas, amid reports that dozens of families are preparing to leave Al-Rukban camp waiting for security approval by “Maghawer Al-Thawrah” faction.

This came after the Syrian regime tightened the siege on al-Rukban camp at the border triangle with Iraq and Jordan, where it continued for the second week in a row the siege of the camp, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, preventing entry to basic needs and the arrival of food and medicine vehicles to the camp, which led to the depletion of foodstuffs from the sales centers and their exorbitant prices, as well as the almost complete interruption of medicines and fuel.

Al-Rukban camp shelters more than 10,000 displaced Syrians, most of them women and children, in dire living conditions. Residents of the camp reported that the regime forces and Russia set up checkpoints to prevent the arrival of merchants coming from areas under the control of the regime, to supply the camp with food, medicine and milk for children. The Anatolia agency said the ovens in the camp had to use bran that is used as animal fodder in order to meet the bread needs of the camp residents.

The Syrian regime has failed to close the camp and return the displaced to its tyranny again. This current siege is not the first. It has besieged it many times and was supported by the Jordanian regime, which closed its borders in the face of defenseless civilians and prevented them from entering its lands, especially after the bombing operation that took place at one of the check points on the Jordanian-Syrian border in 2016. Earlier in June 2019, Jordan demanded the return of the fugitives from the regime’s oppression back to the regime’s control! Jordanian foreign minister Ayman Safadi considered that the solution to the problem of displaced Syrians in the Rukban camp is the return of its residents to the areas under the control of the criminal regime, which they fled due to its tyranny and oppression.

Meanwhile Turkey is also talking about the need for refugees to return to Syria again after bearing the burden of the economic problems and crises that the country is facing, despite all previous assurances and promises to protect them. This is alongside the incitement and racism campaigns against the Syrian refugees in Europe as in Denmark and Germany, which reached the demand for forcible deportation to their country.

All of this aims to relocate the displaced and return the migrants to the cradle of the tyrant once again, in order to eliminate the blessed Ash-Sham revolution, as America and its tools have sought from countries and agents since the start of the revolution, using the worst types of malice and deception, mobilizing all its tools and capabilities, to subjugate the honorable people of Ash-Sham to the will of the head of Kufr in America, through a political solution that ends the revolution and returns its people to the bosom of the regime, making the huge sacrifices made by the people of Ash-Sham futile, and then returning official international relations as if nothing had ever happened!

We, in turn, call on our people in Ash-Sham to be steadfast despite all the difficulties, and to be unrelenting of their principles for which this blessed revolution was established, one of its fundamentals being the overthrow of the regime with all its pillars and symbols, and the rejection of all kinds of negotiations. This is in addition to disengaging from all the regimes and countries that conspired against the people of Ash-Sham and their revolution, such as the Turkish regime and the Gulf regimes.

Finally and most importantly, we invite them to work to establish the system that will spread justice among all people and achieve dignity and care in all its forms. It is the great system of Islam, the Khilafah (Caliphate) upon the method of Prophethood, to win the glory of this world and the Hereafter.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ]

“O believers! Respond to Allah and His Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah stands between a person and their heart, and that to Him you will all be gathered.” [TMQ Al-Anfal: 24]

Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

27 Shawwal 1443 – Friday, 27th May 2022

No: AH / 038 1443

(Translated)