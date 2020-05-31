Response to Defamation against Hizb ut Tahrir by Alang Ibn Shukrimun and Harakahdaily.net

For the first time after becoming part of the ruling parties, the official portal of the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), harakahdaily.net has published an article of an author by the name of Alang Ibn Shukrimun, who has defamed Hizb ut Tahrir. The article dated 19/05/2020 entitled “Al-Kahfi: Immunity from the Trials of Dajjal at the End of the World (59)” [Al-Kahfi: Imuniti Fitnah Dajal Akhir Zaman (59)]” began with the author exposing the evil agenda of the Jews and Christians to deviate the Muslims. Then, the author said:

“The deviation at the end of this age, is no longer in the form of a new religion, but in the form of distorted ideology between two extreme poles; too loose or too tight. First, the enemy of Islam magnifies, propagates and sponsors an isolated ideology in Islam which is radical and violent in nature. Those who are ignorant (Jahil) but highly motivated will be influenced by this kind of view. As a result, followers of Hizb ut Tahrir and the Islamic State (IS) emerge around the world.”

After finding out and reading the article on 22/05/2020, we have sent a short message to the Facebook account of Alang Ibn Shukrimun, asking him to immediately retract the paragraph that defamed Hizb ut Tahrir, and we are willing to forgive him as a fellow Muslim. Unfortunately, to date, he has not done so. Therefore, we would like to say that:

What Alang Ibn Shukrimun wrote in that he linked Hizb ut Tahrir with deviation, professing an isolated, distorted, extreme, radical and violent ideology sponsored by the enemies of Islam – all these are baseless accusations, and indeed a malicious defamation against Hizb ut Tahrir. We choose not to explain point by point the fabrications and ignorance of the author about Hizb ut Tahrir in this issue, but suffice to say that all information about Hizb ut Tahrir can be easily accessible through our websites, and even our leaders and members can be easily met in Malaysia, so that the author can verify (Tabayyun) and obtain valid information about us. There are also various activities of Hizb ut Tahrir, which can be easily joined and accessed in order for the author to get a direct information. Unfortunately, instead of verifying, the author chose to defame and smear Hizb ut Tahrir with fabrication and falsehoods. Accusing the followers of Hizb ut Tahrir of being ignorant and influenced by the agenda of deviation carried by the enemies of Islam through distorted, extreme, radical and violent ideology – all these are serious accusations which are contrary to facts. Although the word “radical” has a neutral connotation, but the author here clearly puts it in a negative way, let alone when the accusation of “radical” placed together with the accusation of extremism and violence. We are not at all surprised if all the defamation and accusation came from the unbelievers who are the enemies of Islam, be it from the West or the East of the world, as we have long faced and continue to face them till now. However, it surprises us when such defamation and accusation come from Muslims who have echoed similar tones to unbelievers, now echoed towards Hizb ut Tahrir. This is on one hand.

On the other hand, it is very unfortunate that Alang Ibn Shukrimun seems ignorant of the fact that the true deviant ideology brought by the enemy of Islam (the West) is Capitalism, the ideology that emerged from the doctrine (Aqeedah) of secularism. It is from this man-made ideology, that democracy was born, itself a deviant system and giving rise to a devious ruling system, that is marketed by the West to the whole Muslim countries. How many of the Islamic movements have then fallen into the trap and mould of the West, thus adopting and working for democracy which is clearly opposed to Islam. This is the ideology (Capitalism) with the democratic system that came with it, which has turned astray many people who “believe” in it (“yu’minuuna” bihi). Hizb ut Tahrir is against the ideology of Capitalism and its generated democratic system, which has been the Western agenda to mislead Muslims since its inception. It is on this basis that the enemies of Islam are hostile to Hizb ut Tahrir to the extent that the Kuffar of the West and East and their agent-dictators from the Muslim rulers, have banned Hizb ut Tahrir, preventing the Da’wah of Hizb ut Tahrir, arresting and imprisoning its members, and even to the extent of killing its members. Ironically, Alang Ibn Shukrimun accused the followers of Hizb ut Tahrir of being influenced by the deviant ideology brought by the enemies of Islam! Who is actually following the enemies of Islam – is it Hizb ut Tahrir who works to establish Islam comprehensively, or those who embrace the ideology of Capitalism and the Western-made democratic system?

Putting Hizb ut Tahrir’s followers in the same line with the Islamic State (IS) has once again shown the author’s malice and ignorance. How could he be incognizant of the difference between Hizb ut Tahrir and IS when even the blind knows it!? Should he follow the progress of Hizb ut Tahrir, he would have surely known the difference between Hizb ut Tahrir and IS which is like heaven and earth. As the rest of the world knows who Hizb ut Tahrir is and who IS is, and what are the differences between both parties, therefore we do not have to explain it here. Suffice to say that if Alang Ibn Shukrimun was sincere enough in seeking the truth about Hizb ut Tahrir, he would have found it easily. Alang Ibn Shukrimun should have been fair and careful in his writing, especially when touching about others. He should have obtained firsthand information before writing. Unless he has intentionally targeted Hizb ut Tahrir for his slanderous attacks, then it is logical for him to write in such a way. Even if he is not ashamed of Allah (swt) at all, he should have been ashamed to the people when writing falsehood against an international Islamic political party that is known around the world, in contravention with what he described!

What is even more frustrating is that the defamatory article was published by harakahdaily.net, an official tongue of PAS which claimed to be working for Islam. As the official voice of an Islamic movement, harakahdaily.net should have been very careful in publishing every article, ensuring that the content of every writing does not defame others. May PAS always adhere to the concept of verification (Tabayyun) that it holds before, and do prior verification, before publishing a malicious defamatory writing about Hizb ut Tahrir as what Alang Ibn Shukrimun wrote.

To the author: We hereby once again, ask you to immediately retract what you wrote about Hizb ut Tahrir, and we have no problem forgiving you for your encroachment, as the noble attitude of a believer is to forgive his brother. To harakahdaily.net: Please remove the defamatory text from your website immediately. We try to be worthy of you (husnu zhan) that you have overlooked the defamatory remarks by the author. Therefore, do take out the defamatory part as soon as you know it or right after you receive this Press Release. Should both of you do so, then it is the best for you, and may Allah (swt) forgive you. However, if you persist to keep it, then we will leave your matter to Allah (swt), and at the same time, do take note that we are getting to know your true face when you have become part of this secular government!

Abdul Hakim Othman

Spokesperson of Hizb ut Tahrir in Malaysia

Thursday, 06th Shawwal 1441 AH

28/05/2020 CE

Ref: HTM 1441 / 08