Response to Al-Ahram article: “Hizb ut Tahrir Does Not Accept Our Removal from the Terrorism List!!”

In response to what was stated in your column “Voyage of Rhymes” (Safar Al-Qawafi) in Al-Ahram Today Newspaper Issue No. 2945, dated Sunday 05 Jumada Al-Awwal 1442 AH corresponding to 20/12/2020 CE, under the title: “Hizb ut Tahrir Does Not Accept Our Removal from the Terrorism List!!” We say, and Allah is the Grantor of Success:

First: I thank you for your interest in what Hizb ut Tahrir issues. We also thank you for publishing the statement of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan entitled: “The Transitional Government Covers Its Failure with Hysterical Joy by An Imperfect American Decision That It Paid a Heavy Price for by Fighting Islam and Normalization with the Jewish Entity,” in your column in full and uncompromised.

Second: Your saying: (And we say to Ustaath Abu Khalil, the spokesman for the party searching for the impossible, that all of Sudan is starving and sick, and almost died because of these unfair sanctions, so do you not wish for this oppressed people to find a decent living, and you know that hunger is a “kaffir”, O our esteemed Ustaath??) I say: This saying contradicts the truth and reality, we are not looking for the impossible, for the Khilafah (Caliphate) was a reality that filled the world for more than thirteen centuries with good and justice, and its return again will be after the oppressive rule in which we live now, in which people starve and fall ill. The sincere and trustworthy ﷺ said this, «… ثُمّ تَكُونُ مُلْكاً جَبْرِيَّةً، فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا. ثُمّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» “…Then there will be oppressive kingship for as long as Allah wills, then he will remove it when He wills, and then there will be Khilafah upon the Prophetic method” and then he remained silent.” (Narrated by Imam Ahmad in his Musnad)

As for not wishing for the people who are powerless to find a decent living… know that the Muslim people cannot have a decent living except in light of the rulings of Islam that the Khilafah (Caliphate) state implements on the method of Prophethood, didn’t Allah (swt) say: فَمَنِ اتَّبَعَ هُدَايَ فَلَا يَضِلُّ وَلَا يَشْقَى “…then whoever follows My guidance will neither go astray [in the world] nor suffer [in the Hereafter]” [Ta-Ha: 123]?

Did Allah (swt) not say: وَلَوْ أَنَّ أَهْلَ الْقُرَى آمَنُوا وَاتَّقَوْا لَفَتَحْنَا عَلَيْهِمْ بَرَكَاتٍ مِنَ السَّمَاءِ وَالْأَرْضِ “And if only the people of the cities had believed and feared Allah, We would have opened upon them blessings from the heaven and the earth;” [Al-A’raf: 96]?

The one who impoverished the country and the people, and made diseases afflict them, is the subordination to the kaffir colonial West, and begging solutions from them, despite the wealth of Sudan; the apparent and hidden, but they are plundered by the kaffir West because of the subordination of the Ruwaiybidha (ignorant) rulers, and their distance from the rulings of the great Islam.

Third: Your saying (what does Hizb ut Tahrir want, they who have not said anything good since the dawn of this blessed revolution), Allah (swt) has commanded the believers with His saying: يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَقُولُوا قَوْلاً سَدِيداً “O you who have believed, fear Allah and speak words of appropriate justice” [Al-Ahzab: 70]. The Messenger ordered them by his ﷺ saying: «مَنْ كَانَ يُؤْمِنُ بِاللَّهِ، وَالْيَوْمِ الْآخِرِ فَلْيَقُلْ خَيْراً أَوْ لِيَصْمُتْ» “He who believes in Allah and the Last Day, must speak good or remain silent”.

As for the correct saying which is the good, it is the saying on the basis of the Book of Allah (swt) and the Sunnah of His Messenger ﷺ, and not on the basis of whims and desires, or on the basis of the kufr Western civilization. By this measure, Hizb ut Tahrir alone is the one who says good and what other people, who follow their desires and who change their colour, and the advocates of the kufr Western civilization, spread falsehood and make false statements. You have wronged the party with your article, and if Hizb ut Tahrir does not say the good, then who is saying it, my brother?! For good, all good is in following the way of Allah (swt) and implementing His rulings under the shade of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided (Caliphate) State on the method of Prophethood, which Hizb ut Tahrir calls for, or do you want us to bless the falsehood, or flatter it as many of those gone astray do?

Hizb ut Tahrir calls for good and says good, and orders people to do so, for there is no salvation for the Ummah and there is no good for it except in what was brought by our honorable Messenger ﷺ, and abide by what he ﷺ brought, as Allah (swt) says: فَلَا وَرَبِّكَ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ حَتَّى يُحَكِّمُوكَ فِيمَا شَجَرَ بَيْنَهُمْ ثُمَّ لَا يَجِدُوا فِي أَنْفُسِهِمْ حَرَجاً مِمَّا قَضَيْتَ وَيُسَلِّمُوا تَسْلِيماً “But no, by your Lord, they will not [truly] believe until they make you, [O Muhammad], judge concerning that over which they dispute among themselves and then find within themselves no discomfort from what you have judged and submit in [full, willing] submission” [An-Nisa’: 65].

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Sunday, 05th Jumada I 1442 AH

20/12/2020 CE

