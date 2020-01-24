Republic, President, Parliament are Political Terms Contradicting Islam!

On December 22, news agency Radio Liberty reported: “The Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan said that the parliamentary elections held in the country took place, according to the election commission, the voter turnout was 42.3%. The necessary threshold for the recognition of elections is 33% of voters.

The December 22 parliamentary election is the first since taking office of the current president, Shavkat Merziyoev, who came to power in 2016 after the death of the first president, Islam Karimov. Five parties take part in the elections: “The Movement of Entrepreneurs and Business People – Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan”, Democratic Party “National Revival”, Social Democratic Party “Justice”, People’s Democratic Party, “Ecological Movement of Uzbekistan”.

Particular attention was focused on the recent parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan because of the hopes for the reforms promised by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. According to the election results, the members of the lower house is “younger”, there will be more women”.

Comment:

The Muslims of Uzbekistan were once again deceived by the false slogans about “freedom of expression”, “free elections”, “freedom of speech”, etc. What kind of freedom of expression or choice are we talking about? Why are these rigged elections beneficial only to those in power in the country and their masters, the colonialists from the West. and there is no a word about Islamic rule!? Why in a country where almost the entire population are Muslims and the whole past for 13 centuries is connected with Islam, the system of government is not Islamic, and the ruler does not rule by the laws of Allah?!

Due to the tyrannical policy towards Muslims of Uzbekistan and all of Central Asia, by the former rule – dictator I. Karimov and the godless communist regime, Muslims have forgotten about Islam as a system for life, about Islam in the form of the Islamic state of the Khilafah (Caliphate), about Islam led by the ruler of the Khaleefah (Caliph)! In the life of Muslims, only questions of worship and morality are remained, which they are also trying to destroy. The non-Islamic system of government imposed on the Muslims of these lands prohibits any manifestation of Islam in human life.

Today elections to the so-called parliament are a place where people publish new laws to regulate relations among themselves. The republic, parliament, president – all these terms invented by a man for a secular state that prohibits religion from participating in a person’s life and solving his pressing problems. Do they not think that no matter how much a person tries to come up with the laws for himself, they will never succeed! Man has not created himself, and therefore cannot know for what he was created and how he can live!? The laws invented by a man only give rise to contradictions and create new problems, and a proof of this is the life of Muslims under the rule of the communists and the ruler-tyrant I. Karimov, and his follower Sh. Mirziyoyev, who does not judge by the laws of Allah. The legislation belongs only to Allah, and Almighty Allah warns those who do not judge by the laws of Allah: وَمَن لَّمْ يَحْكُم بِمَا أَنزَلَ اللَّهُ فَأُولَٰئِكَ هُمُ الْكَافِرُونَ “And whoever does not judge by what Allah has revealed – then it is those who are the disbelievers.” [Al-Ma’ida:44]. وَمَن لَّمْ يَحْكُم بِمَا أَنزَلَ اللَّهُ فَأُولَٰئِكَ هُمُ الظَّالِمُونَ “And whoever does not judge by what Allah has revealed – then it is those who are the wrongdoers.” [Al-Ma’ida:45]. وَمَن لَّمْ يَحْكُم بِمَا أَنزَلَ اللَّهُ فَأُولَٰئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ “And whoever does not judge by what Allah has revealed – then it is those who are the defiantly disobedient.” [Al-Ma’ida:47].

Almighty Creator commands to follow the laws of Allah: وَأَنِ احْكُم بَيْنَهُم بِمَا أَنزَلَ اللَّهُ “And judge between them by what Allah has revealed.” [5:49]. إِنِ الْحُكْمُ إِلَّا لِلَّه “Legislation is not but for Allah.” [Yusuf:40].

Despite the harsh persecution of Islam and Muslims in Central Asia, the separation of religion from life, the peoples of these lands still remained believers in Allah and the Day of Judgment. The love to the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ and to the Quran, the Book of Allah, occupies most of our hearts. But it is not enough to believe in Allah (swt), the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, the Quran and the Day of Judgment. It remains to supplement these hearts with the missing knowledge about the rule in Islam, the social system, Islamic economics, education, and live according to the laws of Allah!

Hizb ut Tahrir has provided a program for human life in society and the state based on the Quran and Sunnah, and is working on the revival of the Second Righteous Khilafah (Caliphate) by the method of Prophethood in order to bring Islam to life. Hurry up to join the work of Hizb ut Tahrir! Study the program, fill up your knowledge, and work on the revival of the Second Righteous Khilafah (Caliphate) by the method of Prophethood! And may Allah help us!

Eldar Khamzin

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir